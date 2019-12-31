Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik Back Together? Here's The Real Score

They say ex-lovers could never be friends, as one of them may still have feelings for the other despite calling it quits. It is very typical for us to cut our exes from our lives the minute the relationship is over, and that cutting ties includes their family and friends who eventually become your own throughout the relationship.

But this is not the same scenario with ex-lovers Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. After all, everyone knows that the ex-couple have maintained a good relationship even after breaking up in 2018.

Could the runway supermodel and One Direction alum finally be back in each other's arms this coming 2020? This has been the ongoing speculation of #ZiGi (fans term for Zayn and Gigi as a couple) cult for the past few days now.

This is after the 24-year-old model posted some juicy updates on her Instagram story, making fans conclude that they might finally be rekindling their on-and-off romance.

Over the weekend, Gigi posted a photo of what it looks like to be a mixture of mayonnaise, curry powder, pepper and mango chutney ingredients. What seems to be just an ordinary weekend at the kitchen photo turns into a source of speculation because of what Gigi included in the photo's text.

"Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!!! @mammamalik's Chicken Curry Pasta Salad," Gigi wrote

"Hopefully, she'll share the recipe with the world one day," she added.

You guys! @mammamalik is the Instagram account of Trisha Malik, a.k.a, the mom of Gigi's singer ex-boyfriend.

Fans' speculation about Zigi 2.0 became stronger after Mama Malik herself reposted Gigi's entry. She followed it up with another Instagram story, reposting a video clip from a fan account @defendzigi showing the super model's previous Vogue interview where she was asked about her favorite restaurant in the world, to which Gigi responded "my boyfriend's mom's house."

A few moments after Gigi and Trisha's Instagram story exchange, Mama Malik also posted a photo of yet another yummy treat of lamb, potatoes and cauliflower curry.

It could be recalled that the ex-lovers started dating in November 2015 and announced their split up in March 2018. In his tweet, Zayn expressed gratitude to fans who supported their decision and requested to respect their privacy in dealing with the matter.

But roughly a month after breaking ZiGi shipper's heart, they were spotted kissing in New York City. And this is not a friendly smack kind of kiss, a passionate kiss on the lips as if they were still together!

Zayn and Gigi were last photographed together in August 2018 after the later ended her two months romance with "The Bachelorette" alum Tyler Cameron.

Meanwhile, a source told E! News last November that the ex-lovers are back into speaking terms once again.

"They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently. She is supportive of him. They chat here and there, but it's been casual," the source said.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber Just Made a Naughty Comment About Hailey Baldwin Publicly

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles