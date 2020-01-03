Queen Elizabeth II has been serving the monarch longer than her predecessors. She has been leading the royal family and ruling over the country for over 67 years. She inherited the throne from her father in 1962 and since then, she has been a crowd favorite.

The year 2019 was a rather challenging year for Queen Elizabeth II, considering the scandal that involved her son Prince Andrew. Moreover, there is the growing scrutiny towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle due to the revelations they made about the royal life.

With the Queen nearing 95 years old and the demands of the monarchy only increasing, there has been talks that she might step down from her throne. However, a recent prediction pointed out that Her Majesty might not pass the crown to her son, Prince Charles.

Will The Queen Abdicate?

Broadcaster Sherrie Hewson thinks the Queen will not and should not abdicate. She believes that the Queen should keep her throne for as long as she wants before deciding to pass it on.

The broadcaster was also very vocal about what she thought of the Queen and her reign.

"She's been there for 67 years simply because the crowd adores her," Hewson said. In truth, Queen Elizabeth II has been in throne longer than another well-loved queen in history -- Queen Victoria.

Hewson continued by saying that the Queen should stay where she is for as long as she wants.

The natural time will come when she will have to pass on the crown. Nonetheless, Hewson believes that when that time comes, Queen Elizabeth II will favor his grandson Prince William to the throne over her natural-born son, heir to the throne, Prince Charles.

Prince William, the second-in-line to the throne, has begun to attend meetings at Clarence House with his father and his grandmother. He has also taken on more royal responsibilities and has been to several different envoys to other countries to represent the U.K.

All those exposures prepare him well for his future role in the monarch.

Prince Charles: The Future King

Although Prince William has already started to participate in the heavier discussions concerning the monarchy, his father, Prince Charles has also spent the last few years preparing himself for the throne.

The Prince of Wales has attended the Annual Remembrance Sunday to lay the commemorative wreath on behalf of the Queen. The Queen is always present during the ceremony; however, she has been watching it from a balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. She has done this over the past three years.

In the midst of the scandal that involves his brother the Duke of York, Prince Charles has been praised for stepping up to give their mother some advice on what can be done.

After the disastrous interview with BBC in November, Prince Andrew decided to take a step back from his royal duties. Prince Charles advised the Queen to accept his brother's decision, as it would be the best for the royal family at that time.

Prince Charles or Prince William -- who will be U.K.'s new crowned king? The public will have to wait until the Queen is ready to step down. For now, the members of the royal family are trying their best to play their role and attend to their responsibilities to the monarchy and to the public.

For as long the Queen is doing things right, she can stay in her throne for as long as she wishes.

