'Riverdale' Actress Vanessa Morgan, MLB Star Michael Kopech Married: Everything You Need to Know

Riverdale's famous "Tee-Tee" is now married. It looks like her rich and equally hot girlfriend, Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), will not be pleased!

Kidding aside, you read that right, "Riverdale" star Vanessa Morgan officially tied the knot with Major League Baseball hunk Michael Kopech.

The 27-year-old Vanessa and 23-year-old Michael exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida. Roughly 40-ish guests attended the wedding mainly composed of their closest family and friends.

In an interview with E! News, Morgan said that she and Michael felt the "this is it" moment the first day they met.

"Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime, and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him," Vanessa said.

The beautiful bride walks down the aisle with Yorke Lore's Truly Madly Deeply on the background while wearing a stunning Eisen Stein Bridal. Vanessa's Goddess-like bridal gown is a long-sleeves sheer bodice with dainty lace fabric, intricate beading, embellishments and a short train.

Her veil plain tulle veil with beads on the end compliments the simple yet elegant look, making it perfect for an intimate wedding. For her reception look, Vanessa changed to a romantic Grace Loves Lace dress.

Meanwhile, the dashing groom wore an off-white suit that looks utterly dreamy and attractive with his golden blonde hair.

Guests, including Vanessa's Riverdale co-stars such as Skeet Ulrich, Drew Tanner, and Madelaine Petsch, indulged in a signature coconut drink and oysters during the cocktail hour.

The newlyweds entered the reception with Bring Me a Higher Love music on the background. They also had a heartfelt and passionate first dance to the tune of Tim McGraw's "My Best Friend."

During the reception, some of the key people who made a tear-jerking speech were the father of the bride, mother of the groom, and Vanessa's maid of honor, her sister Celina.

Mr. and Mrs. Kopech's guests also enjoyed a vintage-style VM Photobooth and got the chance to peek at their future with a fortune teller. All of these were carefully planned and executed by events planner, Tami Varma.

Vanessa and Michael's story started through social media when she found him on her Instagram explore page and also followed his Twitter account. Michael immediately returned some love and slid through Vanessa's DM.

In June 2018, they decided to meet in Chicago, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The couple got engaged in July last year and announced it by posting a photo of the baseball hunk down on one knee in front of the breath-taking Mooney Falls near the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

In his Instagram engagement announcement, Michael confessed that the proposal was a "spur out of the moment decision." Being the self-confessed non-traditional type of guy, Michael said he knows their relationship is forever, so they don't have to wait a long time to seal the deal.

