Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Back to Royal Duties -- What Will They Do First?

It has been almost a week since 2020 began, and everyone can certainly feel the separation anxiety, not only for the year 2019 but also the holiday break in general. Everyone is now back to the daily grind of a 9-5 job, attending school, meeting clients, or simply minding their own business.

Just like the rest of us, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also ended their six-week holiday break and will be back on their feet to fulfill royal duties starting on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The 38-year-old Meghan Markle and 35-year-old Prince Harry announced that their first royal engagement for the year 2020 would be to visit the Canada House in London.

What better way to end a holiday vacation other than paying tribute to the country that hosted the royal family's winter getaway?

The royal couple is scheduled to meet with High Commissioner in Canada to the U.K Janice Charette and the rest of the Canada House staff. The Buckingham Palace confirmed that the purpose of Meghan and Harry's visit is to "to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada."

After the meeting at Canada House, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will proceed to visit Canada Gallery to view a special exhibit by indigenous Canadian artist, Skawennati.

This is not the first time the royal couple will visit Canada House. In March 2019, when Meghan was still pregnant with Archie, they also made an appearance in the said office during Commonwealth Day. They gathered with some people from Canadian businesses, fashion, and arts industries and talked about Commonwealth work opportunities for young people.

The former actress-turned-royal consider Canada as her second home, as she spent almost seven years in the country -- nine months of which she spent in Toronto while filming her hit series "Suits" back in the year 2011.

It was early in December 2019 when the Palace confirmed that Harry and Meghan would take some time off from their royal duties to spend private family time with their seven-month-old son, Archie, in Canada. The royal family's time in Canada also leads them to skip the annual holiday festivities at Sandringham with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family.

To welcome the year 2020, the Sussexes treated everyone with a heartwarming father-and-son photo of Prince Harry and Archie snapped by no other than the family's matriarch, Meghan.

They shared the photo on the Sussexes' official Instagram account with a slideshow of other pictures and clips looking back on the year that just passed.

The Instagram entry caption reads: "Looking back at 2019... Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We've loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can't wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness." - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,"

They also made a special shout out to Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, for allowing them to use their 2002 hit single Clocks as the background of their fast-paced year-ender post.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles