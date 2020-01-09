Hailey Baldwin Calls Out Justin Bieber's Critics For Downplaying Lyme Disease

​Hailey Baldwin spoke up for herself a few days ago. This time, she supported her husband Justin Bieber to fight against online bullying.

At the turn of the decade, Bieber's wife expressed her feelings to her followers on Instagram and revealed how the hate comments made by most people online affect her in every way. Hailey also took the chance to hope for "better connections" with everyone this year.

"Because I love to connect, I do my best to expose my heart which means I love freely and empathize deeply, and because of that I also hurt very easily when I feel like people don't see my heart and see me for who I am," Hailey Baldwin started before describing internet as a "breeding ground for cruelty" since the users stay in social media prioritizing hatred first before they could even start to establish good relationships with other people.

According to Hailey, all the hate comments people threw online damaged everything that could have been beautiful. Unfortunately for her, the internet failed her again.

Bieber Becoming a Victim, Too?

Through his Instagram page, the "Beauty and a Beat" hitmaker revealed that he is suffering from Lyme disease.

"While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth, etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease," Justin began. "Not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health."

The full details about his health status will eventually be disclosed on his first-ever YouTube documentary series "Justin Bieber: Seasons" on January 27, 2020.

However, though the docu-series are yet to be aired, he already received negative comments. Fortunately for him, his wife came to the rescue.

The 23-year-old model took her dismay on Twitter and plead everyone to educate themselves about the illness Justin is suffering from before badmouthing him.

For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease. Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years. Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself. — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) January 8, 2020

Hailey also dedicated the last tweet to thank the members of the Hadid family, who also suffer from the same disease, for giving her all the information she needed to help her husband in his recovery. She also acknowledged Avril Lavigne, who had a Lyme Disease as well.

Justin's Defense

Instead of clapping back harshly to his haters, the 25-year-old singer chose to take the higher road and wished the best for all of his critics

"I see a lot of people on here just creating lies and saying that they hope I lose in everything I do. Well, I hope you all win," Justin genuinely said. "I hope everything you want in life happens for you. Regardless of how you feel about me, I send back love."

