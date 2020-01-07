Liam Payne's Ex Cheryl Cole Called a 'Sperm Bandit' For Doing This!

Liam Payne only wants her ex Cheryl Cole to be happy even after their split, but the singer appeared to be facing problems instead.

Liam and Cheryl welcomed their son, Bear, in March 2017 after a year of dating. Unfortunately, they decided to split in 2018.

Though they had to part their ways, the former One Direction member still wished her ex well during his appearance in "Ant Middleton and Liam Payne: Straight Talking" on Nov. 12.

In the said program, Liam mentioned his ex-partner Cheryl and shared that she deserves all the great things in this world since she is a great mother. Liam also publicized that he hopes Cheryl can finally find happiness, even though it is hard for him to see his ex move on with someone else.

"Putting that happy smile on my face and singing the songs - sometimes it was like putting on one of those costumes and, underneath the costume, people don't see what's going on," Payne stated.

However, the "great mother" seemed to be not really "that great" at all.

Cheryl Wants More Babies

Cheryl recently spoke to The Times Magazine and received criticism after she opened up about considering solo fertility treatment and how the thought makes her "very happy."

In the said interview, the 36-year-old singer revealed she would like to have two more children, and she is starting to look for sperm donors overseas.

"If time was on my side and I was in my twenties, yeah, I would wait and consider more options, or wait for somebody I felt was right, but there are so many variables that can happen," Cheryl stated before calling life as "a funny old game.

However, not all people felt happy about Cheryl's decision to bear another child -- or at least hate the way she wanted to do it.

Matt O'Connor, the founder of fathers' rights organization "Fathers4Justice," shared a related article on Twitter alongside the caption: "Sperm bandit Cheryl doesn't give a toss about dads. She wants to deny two kids their human RIGHTS to a dad."

Cheryl fans had their bullets ready and fired back at the organization as they clarified that "the sperm donor is providing the service voluntarily."

One fan wrote: "I was brought up by my dad and believe strongly in the rights of fathers. However, a sperm donor is voluntarily providing a service - what's the problem?"

Fathers4Justice publicly attacked celebrity mothers even before this incident.

One time, after the death of George Kay (Kerry Katona's estranged husband) in 2019, Fathers4Justice tweeted that the singer-songwriter had "blood on her hands". The couple had a five-year-old daughter, Dylan-Jorge, but Kay lost shared custody after he started battling with drug addiction.

But whatever Cheryl wants to do with her life, she can freely do it as long as it is legal and appropriate.

