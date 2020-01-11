REPORT: Joaquin Phoenix Arrested Few Days After Golden Globes Win

After Joaquin Phoenix took over the Golden Globes stage, he continued the celebration behind the bars.

Phoenix bagged the crown for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his divisive film "Joker" in the 2020 Golden Globes. He delivered a wild speech and tackled how he will promote sustainability by wearing the same tuxedo to every event in the awards season.

However, his first step to conserve the environment was immediately shifted into something else after he got detained for participating in one climate protest.

Phoenix Damaged His Wings

Exactly three months after Oscars award-winning actress Jane Fonda started a climate change protest outside the East Front of the United States Capitol, Phoenix and Martin Sheen joined the group of activists who got detained on Friday.

The group decided to hold the last leg for their D.C. protest, and the "Joker" actor was among the dozens of people who were arrested for obstructing a public building which, according to Washington Law, is an act of misdemeanor.

The arrest came after the short speech the 45-year-old actor delivered about the impact of dairy and meat production on climate change.

Phoenix began, "Sometimes we wonder what can we do in this fight against climate change, and there is something that you can do today and tomorrow, by making a choice about what you consume."

The 45-year-old actor also pointed out that there are still some things he cannot avoid, like his need to get on the plane to arrive at the capitol as early as possible. Nonetheless, he pledged that he will change his eating habits as it is the only thing he can do for now.

During the Golden Globes awards night, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association praised Phoenix for "recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change."

Where Did It All Started?

In Oct. 2019, Jane delivered her speech to mark the beginning of her D.C. protest with the group "Oil Change International." However, the Capitol Police took her into custody and got charged with "crowding, obstructing or incommoding."

Fonda, nonetheless, mentioned that they planned everything and that she would be participating in every rally every Friday throughout the year -- with the protest on Friday as the most recent and the final one.

She also stated that she wanted to support young climate change protesters like Greta Thunberg, a Swedish teen climate change activist who sailed across the Atlantic Ocean in 2019. Thunberg traveled from the United Kingdom to New York City in a solar panel-powered yacht to show the importance of reducing emissions.

Fonda also mentioned Naomi Klein's best-selling book, "On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal," which inspired her to stand up for the community and speak about climate change.

The capture reminded people of her rebellious liberal activism decades ago. Nonetheless, she still vowed to return to the Capitol and she did. Fonda was arrested numerous times throughout the protest but was able to tackle different topics, including the Green New Deal and protecting lands.

With all these celebrities joining climate change protests, people hope that everyone will soon do their part and help each other for the betterment of the environment.

