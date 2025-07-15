Sydney Sweeney is said to be working on her own lingerie brand – and her recent appearance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding might not have been just for show.

The "Anyone But You" star is reportedly developing the line with financial support from Sánchez and Bezos, according to Us Weekly. "This has been a huge project for her and something she's been working on for the last year," a source told the outlet.

The source added that the launch is happening "very soon," though no timeline or brand name has been made public.

Bezos-Linked Investment Ties

Backing the business venture is Ben Schwerin, a partner at Coatue, a private equity firm recently boosted by a $1 billion infusion from Bezos and Michael Dell through their Coatue Innovation Fund, per The Economic Times.

Bezos' direct involvement comes as Sweeney gears up for an Amazon MGM Studios film. That connection, according to one Page Six insider, is what landed her a seat at the billionaire couple's wedding in Venice last month.

"Sweeney is not friends with either one of them," the source said, but attended the event "to pay respects to the 'boss,' just like in the old days of Hollywood."

At the three-day celebration, she was seen alongside stars like Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom. The high-profile guest list had sparked speculation about her ties to Bezos and Sánchez, and not all of it was flattering.

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly stirred controversy after suggesting Sweeney's looks – not her career – were what earned her the invite. "Sydney Sweeney's the new toast of the town out there because she's got these enormous breasts that everybody's obsessed with," Kelly said on "The Megyn Kelly Show."

Past Work in Fashion

This wouldn't be Sweeney's initial attempt at fashion. She collaborated with Frankies Bikinis in 2023 for a summer swimwear line inspired by Italian romance. The brand tagged it's "sexiest ever" collection, and Sweeney posed in several of the campaign's statement pieces, a white lace two-piece, and a halter bikini.

"It's powerful to show the world you are unapologetically yourself," she told Elle at the time. "We wanted pieces that made people feel confident and free in their bodies."