Jeffree Star Confirms Surprising Split With Long-Time BF Nathan Schwandt [VIDEO]

It looks like 2020 is not the year for Jeffree Star.

Earlier this month, Jeffree announced that his "Jeffree Star x MMMMitchell Masterclass" is canceled due to "unforeseen personal reasons."

The tour's organizer, Tatti Lashes, commented on the said news and confirmed that the Youtuber and makeup mogul decided to postpone the "Jeffree Star x MMMMitchell Masterclass" tour, including all four dates in Dublin, Amsterdam, Newcastle and Liverpool.

"The worst part is that I could just make them go away. Not just for the tour, but so he can be happy again," Jeffree Star added after he apologized for the abrupt changes.

Meanwhile, Jeffree's followers started to think that the reason for the cancellation of the shows was because Star and his long-time partner Nathan Schwandt have finally called it quits.

The two parties remained silent since then, but not until Jeffree addressed the news on Youtube.

Jeffree, Nathan No Longer Together?

In a new YouTube video he posted over the weekend, the 34-year-old make-up artist confirmed that he and Nathan already broke up a few weeks ago.

This new update came after the split rumors which caused him to cancel his tour and the now-deleted tweet that said, "Dear God please stop the pain."

"I've used a lot of this time of silence to just try to heal, you know. We're both in a state of shock. I'm devastated," Star said in the video. "I'm so sad and the love of my life is no longer- wait, I don't wake up to him anymore."

Star also pointed out that whatever he said in the video was not a drama or a tea. Moreover, the reason why he wanted his fans to know about what happened was that he felt like "he owed them an apology."

To end his video, Jeffree did not forget to express his gratitude towards his former partner and how Nathan loved him unconditionally. Moreover, he took the chance to remind himself to start things off fresh now that they need to kick off the new decade without each other.

In addition, Jeffree clarified that he and Schwandt will be "friends forever."

Jeffree Still Protecting Nathan?

After the emotional Youtube video, the makeup guru took to his Instagram Story and denied the rumors that claims Nathan had already found a woman after their split.

Jeffree posted a photograph of his former boyfriend while smoking at a table inside his mansion in Hidden Hills.

"Nate was being a dog dad all day," Star wrote before telling his fans that neither he nor Nathan wants to date anyone else right now.

"Do you think that's on our minds? I'm on day 10 of crying my eyes out. So, that's not what we're thinking about right now."

In the end, Jeffree set the record straight that he will eventually say goodbye to Nathan and "take a big hit."

However, he also reminded himself to take all his time to heal. He also did not forget to thank his fans and "Star Family" for the overwhelming support and love he received amid the painful time.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles