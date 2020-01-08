Just days before the start of his European masterclass tour, YouTuber makeup guru and cosmetics mogul Jeffree Star has cancelled his Jeffree Star x MMMMitchell Masterclass.

While Jeffree is yet to comment on the situation, Tatti Lashes, the company responsible for the organizing of the event said that it is due to some "unforeseen personal reasons."

"It is with a heavy heart that we must regretfully inform you that due to unforeseen personal reasons, Jeffree Star is unable to travel to Europe to take part in the upcoming 'Jeffree Star x MMMMitchell Masterclass tour presented by Tatti Lashes," the statement read.

All four dates that were set to start on Jan. 10 in Dublin, Amsterdam, Newcastle, and Liverpool were all cancelled. The organizers will be fully refunding all the tickets within seven to ten working days.

Tatti Lashes also apologized for the disappointment that it caused. However, they assured the fans that they are exploring the possibility of rescheduling the events with Jeffree's team.

Makeup artist MMMMitchell cited a personal circumstance on Jeffree's part, explaining the situation on her Instagram stories.

"I don't know how to say this because there's no way of saying it - there's not one way where it's not going to upset someone. But basically, we've had to cancel the masterclass tour with Jeffree for now, due to some unforeseen circumstances that really can't be helped on Jeffree's side, he's just not able to come to the UK."

Not really going into detail, MMMMitchell further explained that he is upset that the tour is not going to happen but even more sad that his friend is troubled.

"The worst part is that I could just make them go away. Not just for the tour, but so he can be happy again," he added.

On behalf of the cosmetics millionaire, MMMMitchell said, "There's literally no way of anyone changing it, we've tried, and it's just not doable right now. I'm so sorry guys, and I feel so bad, we are all heartbroken - Tatti Lashes, Jeffree, and me. Just keep Jeffree in your heart and your mind."

Social media then was rife with speculation that Jeffree Star and his long-term boyfriend Nathan Schwandt have broken up. The two met on Instagram in 2014.

One person tweeted out, "I swear to God if Nate and Jeffree broke up, it's like my parents getting divorced again. I just cannot!"

Another one even noticed that Jeffree removed a specific description on his online accounts.

"Jeffree Star just removed 'Wifey of Nathan' from all social media."

Jeffree's last tweet was posted on Jan. 4 when he said, "My dogs always make me smile when I'm down."

Social media users have no concrete evidence that the two have broken up, except for the collective hysteria of all the devoted fans of the couple.

This news came days after the pair moved into a $14.6 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

After the New Year, Jeffree posted a mansion tour on his YouTube channel.

Regardless of the speculation, nobody knows what was the real reason behind the cancellation of the masterclass all makeup lovers in Europe are excited about.

Currently, there is no comment from either Jeffree or Nate.

