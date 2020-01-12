A week ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had taken everybody by surprise after announcing that they have decided to step down as senior members of the Royal Family.

Part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's statement in their official Instagram account is to "work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

Now, it looks like the Sussex matriarch started her hustle even before the infamous "Megxit," as rumor has it that Meghan has already signed a deal to work with Disney.

According to the Deadline report, the 38-year-old actress-turned-royalty signed a voiceover deal with Disney in exchange for a donation to a charity. The report added that Meghan's partnership aims to help the Elephant Without Borders organization.

Wouldn't it be awesome to have a real-life Royalty voicing over the next Disney Princess? The kids and adults will surely love it. Move over, Elsa, because it looks like Meghan Markle is about to conquer Disney.

The same report claims that Meghan has signed the deal with Disney even before her and Prince Harry's controversial royal exit, as the Duke of Sussex has also slowly laid out his plans to pursue other opportunities even before cutting ties with Buckingham Palace.

Deadline added that the royal couple has already built a relationship even before this deal. It could be recalled that the company gave Prince Harry and Meghan's seven-month-old baby Archie a watercolored Winnie the Pooh animation to celebrate his birth.

Because of the Meghan for Disney rumors, a video of Prince Harry talking to Disney CEO has recently resurfaced, proving that the Duke is really working their way out of the Royal Family even months before their holiday break in Canada.

It was in July 2019 when Meghan and Prince Harry attended the premiere of Disney's remake of the 1994 animation file, "The Lion King." It was held in support of the African Parks, an organization that Prince Harry supports.

During the premiere in London, Meghan could be seen greeting the Queen of all pop stars, Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z. Beside them is Prince Harry exchanging some small talk with Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Although Beyonce greeting Meghan "My princess" immediately went viral, some eavesdropping people could not help but overheard Prince Harry and Iger's conversation that hinted a possible future work for the former Suits actress.

Twitter removed this video of Prince Harry pitching Meghan Markle to Disney CEO Bob Iger for a voice-over gig Wouldn’t it be a shame if it went viral again? pic.twitter.com/N9oIgKneA5 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew) January 12, 2020

In the resurfaced clip, the Duke could be heard saying: "You know she does voiceovers," which obviously took Iger by surprise.

"Did you know that? You seem surprised," Prince Harry added. He then gestured towards Meghan, who is making speaking with Beyonce and Jay-Z and said: "She's really interested." To which Iger replied with: "Sure. We'd love to try."

According to reports, Disney is set to release 23 movies this year, including "Mulan," "Jungle Cruise," "Onward," "Woman in the Window" and more. So let us just wait and see which Disney movie we will hear Meghan's voice, although fans are secretly hoping she will be the voice behind a new Disney princess.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles