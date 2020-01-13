Meghan Magic: How Bombshell Decision Made The Sussexes More Popular

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not the most popular among the royals. In fact, they struggle with all the negative publicity they receive, which might have driven them to make the bombshell announcement last week.

However, when they announced their decision to take a step back as "senior members" of the royal family, their social media accounts became an instant hit. Their Instagram followers grew as much as 500,000 more, closing in on the official Instagram accounts of the ever-so-popular Prince William and Kate Middleton.

An Interesting Move

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their 10 million followers, welcomed the New Year from a remote vacation home in Canada. When they came home and made the announcement that shocked the world, more so the royal family, the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex added an instant 500,000 followers.

The post where Harry and Meghan announced that they were planning to become more financially independent members of the royal family got 1.8 million likes and about 144,000 comments so far.

The move surprised everyone that it sent shockwaves to the other members of the royal family. In fact, it even led to Queen Elizabeth II to hold crisis talks with other members of the family.

A senior royal source told Daily Express that the talks are progressing well, particularly because governments are already involved.

After their family meeting on Monday at the Sandringham Estate, the Queen released an emotional statement, saying that they have accepted the decision of Harry and Meghan and that they are getting the family's full support. However, the details of the changes still need to be ironed out.

An insider said that it is in the best interest of everyone that the changes be resolved soon, but not at the expense of the desired outcome.

The withdrawal of Prince Harry and Meghan as seniors members of the royal family meant a lot. For the other members of the royal family, it meant additional work. For some, it could mean getting better opportunities to be there for the Queen and her needs.

A Revealing Move

When the royal couple came back from their vacation in Canada, they made a private visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen then went straight to Canada House. The couple considers this kitchen special as it was one of the first initiatives of Meghan as a Duchess of Sussex.

In their Instagram post, they shared their visit to the kitchen.

In the photos, the couple can be seen talking to some women of the Hubb Kitchen. It is a special project that supports the Grenfell Tower tragedy. That post alone has sparked more than 22,000 comments and 680,000 likes.

Several fans of the royal couple were too quick to express their support to Meghan and Harry. While the family is in transition, the fans wished the couple well and happiness to the rest of the family.

The move that Harry and Meghan made is fueled by their desire to be independent members of the royal family. And although they may be dividing their time in the U.K. and North America, one thing will remain the same and true: these two are members of the royal family in action and in spirit.

