Beloved actor Dick Van Dyke had to skip this year's Vandy Camp comedy event on Saturday after feeling unwell just before showtime.

The 99-year-old entertainer, who was scheduled to appear at the Arlene & Dick Van Dyke Theater at Malibu High School, had to cancel due to an undisclosed illness.

His wife, Arlene Silver, 53, broke the news to a room full of fans who were eagerly waiting to see the star.

"I have to inform you that Dick is not up to coming to celebrate with us today. I'm sorry," Silver said to the crowd. "When you're 99 and a half years old, you have good days and bad days... and unfortunately, today is not a good day for him."

According to PageSix, though Van Dyke couldn't be there in person, he made a short appearance via livestream, lifting spirits despite his absence. Silver reassured attendees that he's expected to be back for the next event.

She expressed optimism that Dick Van Dyke would be well enough to attend the next event in person.

Silver Bravely Takes Stage Without Van Dyke at Beloved Fan Event

The Vandy Camp event has become a special gathering for fans of all ages. It celebrates not only Van Dyke's legacy but also the timeless joy of classic comedy and music.

Silver spoke emotionally about her husband's love for the event and the people who attend it.

She explained that the event was meant to honor the magic of childhood, adding that Dick Van Dyke has played a meaningful role in those memories for many people.

She also shared her love for the crowd, saying the fans were some of the most amazing people she's ever met.

Silver shared that she felt nervous being on stage alone, noting that she wouldn't have had the confidence to do it a year ago without her husband's support.

"But I have to wear my big girl pants and hold the reins without Dick here as the safety net that he's always been."

Van Dyke, who turned 99 in December 2024, has continued to make public appearances and even starred in a Coldplay music video filmed at his home, US Magazine said.

But as his wife noted, age has its challenges. "He's outlived everybody," she said. "That's the curse of living to almost 100."