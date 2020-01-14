Liam Hemsworth Caught Kissing New GF Gabriella Brooks in PDA-Filled Beach Photos

Liam Hemsworth publicly declared through his new PDA-filled photographs that he is no longer single. On Dec. 2019, months after the public spotted him kissing Maddison Brown for the first time, Liam led a new girl to meet his parents, Craig and Leonie, over lunch in Byron.

The meeting appeared to be intimate enough that people speculated that he is already dating the young lady -- 21-year-old Australian model Gabriella Brooks.

A source also told Us Weekly that Liam "feels comfortable" with the model. "His family approves of her and likes her, which is very important to him," the source went on.

Since the meet-and-greet, neither Liam nor Gabriella confirmed their real score. However, this time, the 30-year-old actor let the photos of them do the talking.

New Year, New Liam, New Girlfriend?

As an extension to his 30th birthday celebration on Jan. 13, Liam chose to spend a day with Gabriella. But it was no ordinary "quality time" his fans expected.

New Idea luckily photographed the "Isn't It Romantic" actor and his rumored new girlfriend at Byron Bay beach in New South Wales, Australia. The photographs revealed that the two are already getting more comfortable -- and steamy, at the same time -- with each other.

In the photos, Liam and Gabriella can be seen lying side by side on the sand, sharing a kiss, doing all the PDA, and hugging each other.

Liam, Gabriella Move On at The Same Time

Before they spent their time with each other, the two previously went through downs and experienced failed relationships.

The Australian model grabbed the spotlight after she broke up with "The 1975" frontman Matt Healy years after they publicized their relationship.

Per The Sun, there was a "strain on their relationship, not helped by him being on tour a lot this year." The source also added that Gabriella had enough of Matt, who always parties at home.

Meanwhile, Liam formerly announced in August 2019 that he and Miley Cyrus agreed to separate before their marriage even reached its first anniversary.

Miley's representative told People: "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They remain dedicated parents to all of the animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

After Miley, Liam also went out with "Dynasty" actress Maddison Brown.

Two months after he called it quits with Miley, TMZ reported that Liam and Brown were seen romantically strolling around while holding hands -- almost inseparable -- after enjoying their meals at The Flower Shop Bar in West Village.

In addition to the report, E! News also stated that they had photographed Hemsworth and Brown both smiling together on the subway before they were spotted in the village.

However, their rumored romantic relationship was only shortlived, also as evidenced by Maddison's silence during her interview with Daily Telegraph - Australia.

The reporter asked Brown if she is still single, but she chose to laugh the question off and told the reporter that she has rules. She refused to answer the question since she does not want to talk about her personal life.

With all these events happened before they met, they can only hope for the best thing to happen.

