Will Smith Admits Being Jealous of Wife's Relationship With Tupac

Every happy couple would tell you that a little jealousy could be healthy in any relationship. It is a good reminder of how your partner values you as they are afraid to lose you for someone else.

Experts said that jealousy could also promote open communication in the relationship and, at the same time, fuel the jealous party to improve themselves to be a better partner to their boo.

All jealousy in the relationship does not always have to be the start of a huge fight. Just take it from the experience of Holywood actor Will Smith who recently admitted being jealous of his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith's platonic relationship with the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

During an interview on the radio show "The Breakfast Club" to promote his upcoming movie "Bad Boys For Life," co-host Charlamage The God asked if Will was ever jealous of Jada's love for Tupac, to which he immediately responded with a resounding "F*ck yeah!"

The 51-year-old actor confessed that he is somehow envious of Jada and Tupac's closeness during the earlier stage of their relationship back in the 90s. He also expressed regret as he could no longer sit down and open it up to the slain rapper.

"They grew up together, and they loved each other, but they never had a sexual relationship. But they had come into that age where now that was a possibility, and then Jada was with me," Will explained.

"She just loved him. He was the image of perfection, but she was with the 'Fresh Prince," he added, referring to his 1994 breakout show "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" where he and Jada met.

Will also revealed that he and Tupac never got a chance to talk to each other even if they found themselves in the same room a couple of times in the past. "He wasn't going to speak to me if I wasn't going to speak to him," Will recalled.

Despite Jada's effort in telling him that he and the rapper have so many similarities, they were not able to connect as the actor "couldn't handle it."

Will Smith also admits being extremely insecure about Tupac, saying: "I was the soft rapper from Philly, and he was Pac. I was deeply, deeply insecure. I wasn't man enough to handle that relationship."

Jada and Tupac have been good friends even before Will came to the picture. They met at The Baltimore School of Arts where they were both students.

In one interview, Jada admitted that she and the rapper once exchanged a "disgusting kiss" where they realized they do not have physical chemistry between each other.

"There was a time when I was like, 'Just kiss me! Let's just see how this goes.' And when I tell you it had to be the most disgusting kiss for us both," Jada said in an interview back in 2015.

Jada and Tupac's relationship has always been platonic, but they are very close to each other until Tupac was shot dead in Las Vegas in September 1996.

