Caitlyn Jenner Planning to do More Surgeries?

Caitlyn Jenner was spotted at the Women's March in Los Angeles on Saturday. She looked glamorous while giving a speech about transgender rights alongside Amber Heard.

The reality television star spoke to thousands of people about equality for all, particularly transgender women like herself. This is amidst the claim that Caitlyn needed what sources referred to as "plastic surgery overhaul."

Caitlyn looked formal for the march in downtown Los Angeles, wearing a white top, a skirt, and a blazer for the highly political event.

Women gathered together to focus on their take on several issues that women from all over the world have to face. These include pay equity, immigration, reproductive rights and even climate change. Several other rallies as such had simultaneously taken place across different states and cities in America.

One With Women

Caitlyn Jenner refers to herself as a transgender woman. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has completed her gender reassignment surgery in January of 2017, and joined the Women's March to encourage women from all walks of life to come together and bring about the much-needed change the community deserves.

"Together as women, trans women, and cis [gender] women, we have the power to influence friends, families, colleagues, and communities. We can turn this country around," Caitlyn said in her speech during the Women's March.

Caitlyn was also seen mingling with Amber Heard, Johnny Depp's former partner.

At the event, Amber shared her experience of wanting to get out of her private battle, saying that she just woke up one day and realized that she was tired of carrying her feet feeling weary about going into battle.

"I was looking for a different world," Heard said.

Bella Thorne and Mira Sorvino were also there to keep the crowd pumped up.

Evelyn Yang, the wife of Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang, also took the stage in the New York Women's March. To recall, Evelyn recently admitted that she was sexually assaulted by her gynecologist

Yang said that it was scary to come out and tell the whole world about her story, but she believes that coming forward could also help her reclaim her voice. Her purpose was to encourage others to speak up and reclaim their voices, too. Otherwise, as Yang said, every other victim out there would remain in the shadows of their perpetrators.

On Plastic Surgery

Caitlyn made it to the headlines after being voted out of U.K. survival show "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here." A source told RadarOnline that the reality star was horrified about how she looked on the show.

"The makeup-free shots on TV have horrified her and pulled down her self-esteem," the source said. This was what made her think about the many options she has to improve herself, and it included a number of plastic surgery treatments, the source added.

According to the source of RadarOnline, Caitlyn wanted to change how she looked after completing her sex reassignment surgery. She wanted to have a new look for 2020, particularly because she got herself a whole new fan base.

