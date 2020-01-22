Terry Jones: Monty Python Star Dies at 77

Terry Jones was a director, screenwriter, co-founder of Monty Python, and most of all, a comedy legend. He will forever be remembered as the Welsh actor who played iconic roles in comedy.

Unfortunately, he died on Tuesday at the age of 77, according to his agent.

After four years of battling with a rare kind of dementia referred to as FTD, the actor has succumbed to the illness that left him unable to speak in his last few years.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband and father, Terry Jones," his family said through a statement. He died peacefully in his home in London with his wife Anna Soderstrom beside him "after a long, extremely brave, but always good-humored battle against a rare form of dementia, FTD."

Terry Jones was born in North Wales. He went to Oxford where he met Michael Palin, a fellow comedian. Along with Terry Gilliam, John Cleese, Graham Chapman, Eric Idle, and Palin, Terry Jones went on to start a comedy troupe named Monty Python. Chapman died of cancer at 48.

In Memory Of Terry

Fellow Monty Python star Sir Michael Palin remembered Jones and described him as one of the funniest writers and performers of his generation. In a tweet, John Cleese said that Jones was a man of many talents with such endless enthusiasm.

Eric Idle, one of the co-founders of the highly influential comedy troupe, recalled the many moments of total hilarity with Jones. He went on to say that the people who knew him would be saddened by his passing. Meanwhile, those who did not would simply smile at the many wonderfully funny moments that he gave the crowd.

Terry Gilliam, with whom Jones worked in the direction of the group's film in 1975, described his good friend and fellow Python founder as brilliant, iconoclastic, righteously argumentative, but outrageously funny and generous. In his words, Terry Jones was "a kind human being."

"One could not hope for a better friend than Terry Jones," Gilliam said.

Other comedy figures =also paid tribute to the late comedian through various social media posts. Screenwriter Charlie Brooker wrote, "RIP the actual genius, Terry Jones." He added in his post that there were too many brilliant moments with Jones to pick just one to remember him by.

David Walliams expressed his sincerest gratitude to Jones he referred to as a "comedy hero" for a lifetime of laughter and wonderful memories.

Monty Python Memories

Monty Python's Flying Circus was a groundbreaking comedy series that paved the way for Jones and his other cast members to become international stars. Its first episode aired on BBC One in October of 1969.

The show had a different kind of blend of live-action sketches and animated interludes that mocked societal norms and broadcasting conventions. It was anarchic, bawdily irreverent yet surreal in its own comedic timing.

Terry Jones, along with the other founders of Monty Python, will always be remembered for the laughter they shared with the audience. At some point, Jones became a familiar name in the household for all the amazingly fun comedic moments he shared with everyone.

For that alone, Jones will always be remembered with a smile.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles