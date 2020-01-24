Meghan Markle may have succeeded to get out from the shadow of the royal family in the hopes to live a peaceful and independent life, but she has not escaped the ghost of her estranged father who is once again making headline for his antics.

Once and for all, Thomas Markle sits down in a 90-minute tell-all documentary entitled "Thomas Markle: My Story" to expose nothing but the truth (or so he says) about his complicated relationship with his daughter-turned-royal.

In the documentary, which aired last Wednesday in Britain's Channel 5, the 75-year-old Thomas talked about his early relationship with the Duchess of Sussex until their dramatic fallout leading to her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

To prove their father-and-daughter bond, Thomas also shared old photos and videos of him and Meghan. Although it would have been easy to sympathize with the Markle patriarch and the longingness of a father left alone at old age, he did not help his case when he made a cringe-worthy revelation concerning money.

Thomas shamelessly admitted receiving 30 percent of the profit from the infamous paparazzi photos that were taken a day before the royal wedding in 2018. He explained that he did not do it for the money, but to "improve his image" as suggested by a photographer.

What is worst is that he admitted staging the said photo in exchange for money, He then added that he plans to continue "milking" press appearances to expose the truth about her daughter.

"I'm going to defend myself. And I'm going to be paid for it. I'm not going to refuse to get paid for it. I'll do future things and be paid for it, I think. I don't care," Thomas said.

Thomas also believes that the royal family owes him for everything that he has been through in the past year.

"At this point, they owe me. The royals owe me. Harry owes me. Meghan owes me. What I have been through, I should be rewarded for," he added.

Thomas also admitted lying during his June 2018 Good Morning Britain interview with Piers Morgan, saying he did it to protect the image of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Actually, on the Piers show, I lied. I made their image appear better," he said.

Thomas explained that he mainly lied when he said that the couple called him before the wedding and only did it to make them look good.

But wait there's more, as it seemed like the overall point of the documentary was for Mr Markle to send a message to Meghan that he hopes to reconcile with her so that Meghan could fulfil her promise of taking care of him when he gets old.

"My daughter told me that when I reach my senior years, she would take care of me. I'm in my senior years now. I'm 75 years old, so it's time to look after Daddy," he said.

In the documentary, Channel 5 said that they tried reaching for Meghan and Prince Harry to comment on Thomas' claims, but they did not respond to the invitation.

