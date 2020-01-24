Cody Simpson Talks About Babies With Miley Cyrus: Are They Ready?

After the sexy photos and PDA, it's now all about baby talk for Miley Cyrus and Cosy Simpson.

Speaking to "The Kyle & Jackie O Show," for the "Cody Simpson & Other Well-Endowed Celebs," episode, the topic got personal.

Host Kyle Sandilands did not hesitate to ask if Cody and his current girlfriend, Miley Cyrus, are talking about babies.

"Do you want babies, or are you still doing the pull-out thing?"

The Australian singer then replied, "None yet, mate."

The host then asked whether Simpson "makes sure" that there will be no babies in his future, to which the Aussie hunk answered, "I'm cautious. I'm a careful guy."

Sandilands added a final extremely personal comment, "Hey, I've got to ask you one more thing."

"A lot of the gay guys that work here on the show - and me - were discussing celebrities we think are well hung, and you came out on top as probably the guy that would be hung like a donkey."

The 23-year-old singer laughed and said, "Yeah, mate, that's been the talked."

But when co-host Jackie pressed him for more details on the topic, Simpson swerved the weird question and answered, "I'm kidding! I'm kidding!"

The singer also opened up about his thoughts on dating the "Can't Be Tamed" singer.

"Yeah, it's great. We're amazing. No complaints. Everything's great."

The two were recently spotted cuddling up together while enjoying a trip to Zuma Beach in Miami.

The Disney alumni also recently showered her boyfriend with gifts for his 23rd birthday on January 11.

One of Cyrus' gifts was a doctor bag from the 1800s inscribed with his writing alias, Prince Neptune.

She also gifted him with a vintage pocket watch and chain from the same time period.

On Cyrus' Instagram Story, she typed, "Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world @codysimpson. I love you, and our pirate wrote."

"Happy birthday to my favorite human to get weird with on the entire earth. @codysimpson. I (black heart) you," said Cyrus in a separate Instagram Story.

While it's been less than six months since Cyrus and her now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth have settled their divorce.

Many believe that Cyrus and Simpson are moving too fast-skipping the fun dating stage and diving right into a serious relationship.

However, according to Simpson, the speed of their relationship is because they have known each other for so long.

Speaking to Hollywood Life, "When you can say, we've been friends. The reason why it's not like, it hasn't been like a crazy, sudden thing is because we've been here for so long that when, you know, we found each other again in space."

He further explained that they both met each other back in the day when they started partying and having fun.

"But now, we found each other in a space where we're not partying, working hard, and it just keeps things healthy."

Miley Cyrus' ex-hubby Liam Hemsworth has also started seeing someone new, model Gabriella Brooks.

