6 Best Glycolic Acid Products for Acne & Wrinkles in 2020 From Amazon

One common ingredient in skincare products these days is glycolic acid. It is widely touted as a standout component that will effectively address issues like wrinkles, pimples, blackheads, lines, oiliness and dull appearance.

You see these ingredients in famous skincare labels.

But how do you know it's right for you?

What is Glycolic Acid?

It's a derivative of sugarcane and part of the alpha hydroxy acid family. First used in the cosmetic industry 20 years ago, glycolic acid is one of the safest and most effective AHAs for the skin.

According to Dr Loretta Ciraldo, a board-certified dermatologist, "Chemically, it's a nice, small molecule, which means when you put it on the skin, it can penetrate pretty readily."

The acid's primary function is to exfoliate the skin and unglue the dead cells from one another.

The Types of Skin Glycolic Acid Treats

It's used to treat hyperpigmentation, wrinkles and those that are acne-prone skin.

If these are some of your skincare concerns, then having a skincare product with glycolic acid should be worthy of your top-shelf.

This AHA takes the very top layer of the skin and removes it. As we age, the skin exfoliates slower, so peeling the surface with a little help from Glycolic reveals newer skin, which becomes even more radiant.

How to Properly Use a Glycolic Acid

There are a lot of over-the-counter products with glycolic acids such as cleansers, toners, moisturizer and serums.

However, if you have sensitive skin, you must start using this at a slower pace. It's essential only to use one glycolic acid product at a time and every other day, then, later on, increase the dosage when you feel your skin can tolerate it.

When you read a product's ingredient list, glycolic acid should appear in the "active ingredients" section, above the product's full list of ingredients.

How to Protect the Skin with Glycolic Acid

Wearing sunscreen is essential, but it's even more critical when you're using glycolic acid.

The AHA will make your skin more susceptible to sunburn because it's new and tender.

Here are some samples of glycolic acid skin care products that you can incorporate to your routine.

Botanic Tree Glycolic Acid Face Wash Exfoliating Cleanser

This specific cleanser has anti-ageing properties that can also help with acne scars and ageing spots.

The ingredients aside from the glycolic acid are tea tree, shea butter and bamboo.

This is best suited for people with oily skin.

PureHalo Ultra Pure Glycolic Acid 20% Exfoliating Pads

Want to get rid of skin impurities?

These facial pads contain glycolic acid, witch hazel, green tea extract, aloe, vitamins E, C and B5 that wiping your face with these can brighten and resurface your skin.

Cosmedica Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum

This serum can provide intense moisture and balance to the skin while improving its texture.

While it may be reliable, it's gentle and effective that you will see a noticeable difference with visibly plumper, softer and smoother skin.

Peter Thomas Roth 10% Glycolic Solutions Moisturizer

This product will moisturize your skin while keeping your skin's oil levels at bay. Using this religiously could reduce age spots and improve the skin.

Ebanel Chemical and Glycolic Acid Peel

If you can't splurge on dermatologist trips, this is one of the holy grails you need in your skincare routine.

In just one to two weeks, you will notice new skin and collagen promotion.

