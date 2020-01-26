'Bachelorette' Alum Tyler Cameron 'Flirts' With Jennifer Garner on Instagram

Gone are the days when men and women would have to go out and mingle with other people to meet "the one." Gone also are the days when two people would have to be alone in private so they could personally confess their attraction or feelings for each other.

Nowadays, everything is out there on the exciting yet dangerous world of the internet. Instead of meeting people in coffee shops bars, or clubs, you can quickly look for a match in just one swipe. The age of social media made anything possible at our fingertips, and even the act of expressing your attraction to another person can now be easily posted online and be an instant public interest.

Social media have become a platform to express interest to other people in the hopes of getting a positive response from the other party who might be interested as well. One example would be the recent move of "Bachelorette" alum Tyler Cameron expressing thirst over actress Jennifer Garner.

It all started when the "13 Going on 30" actress gamely creating her version of the now-viral Dolly Parton meme/challenge, which shows how people represents themselves in different social media platforms -- including LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

In her version of the meme, the 47-year-old actress created a collage with four different representations of herself. Garner first chose a classic corporate-looking photo for her LinkedIn profile where she looks like a confident CEO (like how we all pose ourselves on LinkedIn, right?)

For Facebook, Jennifer used a laidback image of herself with a friendly smile, a dress-to-kill glam for the 'Gram, and a rather conservative bikini photo while on a paddleboard for Tinder.

"Yes ma'am, @dollyparton, whatever you say," Garner wrote on Instagram.

Although her Instagram entry quickly reached more than 621,000 likes, a lot of users pointed out how the photo Garner chose for Tinder is not juicy enough for the dating app.

After numerous comments on her timid bikini snap, Jennifer gave in and said: "Shoot, is THAT why no one swipes?" referring to how the match-making works on the location-based dating app, Tinder.

Although most of Jennifer's followers agree that her choice of Tinder photo is not good enough, the 26-year-old Tyler said otherwise. He then slid into the comments and attempted to make a move on Jennifer.

"I'm still swiping right," Tyler declared.

Whoa. Did he just flirt with Jennifer Garner on Instagram? In the comments section when everybody could see it?

As of writing, Jennifer still has not responded to Tyler's flirty comment. Maybe because the actress is currently dating businessman John Miller and she is decent enough not to react to such thirsty comments.

Tyler is famous for her Bachelorette stint in 2019. Since then, he has been romantically linked to different women, including her reality-show love interest Hannah Brown, supermodel Gigi Hadid, and Kylie Jenner's new BFF and Instagram side-kick, Stassie Karanikolaou.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles