Swift Confessions: Taylor Swift Shares What She Loves About BF Joe Alwyn

For celebrities who want to keep their relationship private, they make sure to keep it out of the limelight. It is the same with Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn...until the singer introduced her partner to the world.

Taylor and Joe have been enjoying each other's company for more than three years now since they started dating secretly during the Fall of 2016. They confirmed their relationship through the singer's "Lover" album, which contained a diary entry about their secret relationship.

In August 2019, a source told People that the lovers thought that keeping everything low-key is what will make their relationship work.

"Joe loves acting but doesn't want to be a celebrity," the source stated. "They both agree that, for their relationship to keep working, they want to keep things quieter. She's the happiest she's ever been."

Despite trying to keep things out of the public's for years, however, Taylor made an exemption this time as she opened up about her love for Alwyn.

Taylor Introduced Alwyn Through This

Per the Daily Mail, in the trailer of Taylor Swift's new Netflix documentary "Miss Americana," the singer offered a brief history on why she fell in love with the 28-year-old British actor.

Though Joe only appeared on-screen a couple of minutes, it gave a wonderful picture of their relationship history.

In the documentary, Taylor described her relationship with Joe as something "wonderful, normal, balanced kind of life" and that was how he got her attention.

Aside from the words uttered by the singer, Joe was also seen in the official trailer. At one point, a clip showed how the actor embraced Taylor and how his hand got planted with kisses while they were inside the car.

More Revelations

Aside from her relationship with Joe, Swift also discussed what would she feel if ever she have to do the role of a "persona that everyone wanted."

"Throughout my whole career, label executives would say, 'A nice girl doesn't force their opinion on everyone. A nice girl smiles and waves and says 'thank you'," Taylor stated.

Swift also took the chance to tell viewers that she has since changed her perspective and how it helped her gain "happiness without anyone else's input."

Though the context of her statements were unclear, fans started to think that the "Love Story" singer might be talking to the struggles she faced after her fans wanted her to be political or to express her political feelings.

Her statement can also be related to what happened in 2018 when she endorsed two Tennessee Democratic Congressional candidates during that year's midterm election.

"I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country," Taylor said back then.

After the revaltions in the trailer, Taylor Swift's new documentary is expected to unveil more inbtriguing info about the singer. "Miss Americana" will be released on Jan. 31, 2020.

