Everyone gets bad hair days. Even celebrities do from time to time. The difference is, they have the world's best hairstylists and can shell out hundreds, if not thousands of dollars to buy expensive hair products and tools.

But for the majority of us, we all know that hair is our crowning glory. It is the first thing that people see. No matter how good our makeup and outfit look, with a bird's nest of a hair, that will just completely break our entire look. In that regard, even the most plain Jane can look spot-on with gorgeous hair.

So, how do we make sure we have good hair days every single day? Check these Amazon products out!

COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

One thing coloring your hair does to your tresses is dry it up. Hence, the undeniable frizz. No one wants platinum blonde tresses in a total disarray, but sad to say, that is what color chemicals can do.

But not if you have DREAM COAT by Color WOW. It literally makes your colored hair look amazing without the frizzes. This super-moisturizing formulation is also waterproof, so it seals all the moisture in for a sleek, smooth, and silky hair that can stay that way for up to three days. Because yes, shampooing your colored hair often can also do more damage than good.

This humidity-protective serum is not greasy at all. Plus, it does not cause buildup that may lead to dandruffs or more damage. It is light and non-greasy, which is the perfect solution to frizz control.

Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy

For those who are dead-set on achieving lustrous locks, it is worth knowing that fragrances can damage your hair. With that said, a fragrance-free option is worth considering for those who have dry, tangled and frizzy hair.

A multi-purpose workaround that we found is this healing ointment by Aquaphor. A little goes a long way, and it can help to smooth out little frizzes from hair breakage. If you do not have an overwhelming problem with frizzes but cannot seem to control those baby hair, this is the product you can grab.

Moreover, this go-to ointment is also great for relieving dry and cracked nails, feet, heels, and lips. That is not a bad trade-off at all.

Mason Pearson Detangling Comb

Now for the part that hurts the most: detangling your hair. How do you smooth out your hair without the pain?

The secret is in using a wide-toothed comb while you are in the shower. Hit two birds with one stone by detangling your hair while waiting for the conditioner to work its magic.

It is best to use a detangling comb that pros trust, like this round-toothed comb from Mason Pearson. It works through tangles in a breeze and eliminates that painful hair-tugging. Additionally, it looks great!

Rene Furterer 5 Sens Enhancing Nourishing & Moisturizing Conditioner

Now, do not just rely on any conditioner to detangle your hair. You need a reliable conditioner that smoothes out the tangles without causing more damage to your hair.

For this reason, we went for a deeply nourishing conditioner with jojoba oil, avocado oil, safflower, sweet almond oil and castor oil.

The super softening effect of this conditioner will have you enjoying a good hair day in no time. Try it on dry hair to provide the nourishment that your tresses are craving.

Bamboo Smooth Kendi Oil Dry Oil Mist by ALTERNA

Here is another frizz-eliminating product that has been well-known for over a decade now. This oil mist is rich in vital nutrients and antioxidants that not only provides the nourishment your hair needs, but also works to undo the damage done by hair tools and other products weighted with chemicals.

This is safe to use even on colored hair or treated hair. It is mostly recommended for those with fine to medium hair. As all of the products we featured here, Alterna's oil mist for frizz elimination is also very lightweight and deeply moisturizing.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles