All Talk? Prince Andrew Not Cooperating With FBI Over Jeffrey Epstein Investigation

Prince Andrew promised to cooperate with the Jeffrey Epstein investigations after his chaotic BBC interview. However, instead of helping and proving his innocence, he has kept his mouth closed and refuses to cooperate.

According to U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, the FBI and prosecutors, with the help of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, tried to contact the Duke of York's lawyer numerous times.

The group wanted to set another interview with the prince about Epstein's crimes, but they still did not receive a word from Prince Andrew who "provided zero cooperation."

His current gestures are far from what he promised in November when he said that he was "willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations if required."

During Berman's appearance at a news conference outside Epstein's Manhattan mansion, he announced: "It's fair for people to know whether Prince Andrew has followed through with that public commitment."

The Buckingham Palace has not yet responded about the news nor provided an explanation why Prince Andrew chose to be silent about the pressing issue.

The promised cooperation with authorites came after Prince Andrew appeared in an ill-judged BBC interview, during which he received plenty of criticisms. In the said interview, he spoke to Emily Maitlis about his friendship with pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and the allegations of sexual impropriety with a then-underage Virginia Roberts.

The FBI Moves

Before they tried to communicate with him, the Times of London reported that the FBI started making their moves to sit with Prince Andrew and discuss his relationship with the convicted pedophile last year.

A source from the Justice Department divulged information about the current discussions between the FBI and the department to interview the Duke of York. Prince Andrew piqued FBI's curiosity more after a report circulated saying that his friend and Epstein's confidante Ghislaine Maxwell was the one who brought underage girls to him.

"If he agrees to an interview, he could potentially provide some very unique and helpful insights and make a considerable difference to the investigation," The Times source said.

In 2019, the FBI was not able take a step forward despite Prince Andrew's intent to help "any appropriate law enforcement agency." They will only be able to proceed with the interview if Prince Andrew agrees to cooperate fully in the investigation.

Even Prince Charles Wanted It

The heir to the throne was the first one to make a move and talked to his brother to resolve the worsening matter.

As soon as he jetted back from a 12-day-tour in New Zealand in 2019, Prince Charles travelled straight to Sandringham to meet his father, Prince Philip. The Prince of Wales reportedly sought his father's advice regarding Prince Andrew's BBC interview on his involvement with Epstein and opened up about his plans to meet his brother for a "crisis meeting".

Aside from talking to Prince Philip, Prince Charles also asked for a piece of advice from Sir Nicholas Soames, a grandson of Sir Winston Churchill.

"He has told his brother to be completely upfront, open and honest with him - and if there is anything else he thinks could come out," a source exclusively revealed to Mirror.

But ever since the talk with Prince Charles, Prince Andrew kept on staying out of the limelight. He even skipped the engagement party of his daughter, Princess Beatrice.

