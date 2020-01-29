Irina Shayk Makes Stunning Revelations About Breakup With Bradley Cooper, Being a Single Mom

Irina Shayk's bumpy relationship with Bradley Cooper started last year. But there are still some things about their breakup that haunt her up until now.

In June 2019, Irina and Bradley ended their relationship after four years of dating and eventually welcoming their child, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, in Mar. 2017.

The two remained silent since their split and decided to focus on co-parenting their 3-year-old daughter.

One year later, the 34-year-old model broke her silence, and her words sounded like she is still carrying the pain she felt when she lost Bradley.

Model Irina Shayk, who is known for being intensely private, has granted a rare interview in which she opened up about her personal life.

What She Truly Feels

In Jan. 2020, the Industry Icon appeared in an interview with British Vogue, where she shared her thoughts about her breakup Bradley.

"I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst -- it's just the nature of a human being," she said. "Two great people don't have to make a good couple."

Shayk added that they were lucky enough to be in each other's arms even for a short period of time before she referred to her new life without Bradley as "a new ground."

She tried to prevent herself from talking so much about the hardships she faces as a single mother. However, she eventually mentioned that being a single mother to their daughter and a working woman at the same time is a hard job for her, and it makes her feel like she is falling apart sometimes.

Regardless of what they have been through, they still agreed to live in the same city -- New York City -- for the sake of their daughter.

Why Did They End Everything Between Them?

There were talks surfaced online that Cooper was the one who initiated the breakup. Still, in the end, they both agreed on the set-up and lived separately afterward.

A source told Entertainment Tonight right after they split that Shayk did not get the level of commitment she always wanted, and their fight after fight made their lives together a little excruciating.

"They are very different people, and once they realized it was the baby that was holding them together, it was time to call it quits," the insider went on.

Their feud as a couple started when Cooper went on a nonstop press tour for his hit film, "A Star is Born" with Lady Gaga.

The actor's closeness to the "Bad Romance" singer triggered speculations that the film might have played a massive role in the split since Cooper appeared to be "emotionally absent" while filming the movie.

The two still tried to save the relationship but failed since something made them feel like everything had changed.

Though they have always been private about their lives, they cleared the rumors and stated that Lady Gaga is never really involved.

