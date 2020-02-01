Taylor Swift Makes Stunning Confession About Having Babies With Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating for more than three years now. However, despite the longevity of their relationship, she is not ready yet for the next step with her boyfriend.

Taylor and Joe started dating secretly during the Fall of 2016, and they confirmed their relationship through the singer's "Lover" album (which contained a diary entry about their secret relationship).

However, the "Love Story" singer shared a glimpse of their story through her new Netflix documentary, "Miss Americana," and revealed what she thinks about starting a family with her 28-year-old boyfriend.

Not Yet!

In one of the clips in the documentary, Taylor let go of a rare statement and pointed out that she is not yet ready to start a family with Joe.

"There's part of me that feels like I'm 57 years old," Taylor said as she prepared for her 29th birthday in the fall of 2018. "But there's part of me that's definitely not ready to have kids and definitely not ready for all that grown-up stuff."

Despite saying that she is not yet ready to begin a new phase in her life, she made it clear that she is happy with Joe --just like what the trailer showed to its viewers.

Per the Daily Mail, the singer offered a brief history on why she fell in love with the British actor in the short trailer before its official premiere.

Though Joe only appeared on-screen a couple of minutes, it gave a wonderful picture of their relationship history.

In the documentary, Taylor described her relationship with Joe as something "wonderful, normal, balanced kind of life," which was how he got her attention.

Aside from the words uttered by the singer, Joe was also seen in the official trailer. At one point, a clip showed how the actor embraced Taylor and how his hand got showered with kisses while they were inside the car.

Additional cozy footages of the two were revealed after the initial release on Jan. 31.

In one scene, Taylor sang "Call It What You Want," which is a song dedicated to Joe, telling how he made her feel better after the drama she faced in 2016. She also said the words "I love you" as she beamed a smile while looking at him.

Another clip showed Taylor running into Joe's arms after her Reputation Tour.

With all these revelations the documentary unveiled so far, it is safe to say that keeping their relationship private helped Taylor and Joe make their love work.

Keeping It Private

In August 2019, a source told People that the lovers thought that keeping everything low-key is what will make their relationship work.

"Joe loves acting but doesn't want to be a celebrity," the source stated. "They both agree that, for their relationship to keep working, they want to keep things quieter. She's the happiest she's ever been."

Moreover, when Taylor discussed her 2016 drama with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, she said: "Even though it was [a] really horrible [time], I was happy. But I wasn't happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else's input. We were just...happy."

Because she has Joe now, Taylor can finally celebrate her achievements with someone she truly loves.

