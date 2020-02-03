Stormi's Birthday Bash! 3 Most-Eye Catching Moments as Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Go All Out!

A year after Stormi's over-the-top first birthday celebration, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went all out again for their daughter's second birthday bash.

Exes Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott did not let their differences come in the way of their daughter's special birthday celebration. In an extravagant bash that seemed to channel Stormi World 2, the party had all her favorite things --including the characters in the movie "Trolls" and "Frozen."

Here are the 3 most eye-catching moments in Stormi's second birthday celebration:

Stormi World

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and all the guests were in awe of the grand entrance. A huge inflatable replica of the birthday girl's face greeted all the guests to her party to the venue.

It is more than just a gigantic entrance though, as it promised exciting new treats for guests. It was likened to the "Astroworld" album art of Scott.

Once inside, the guests were greeted with a room full of inflatable balloon clouds, as well as carnival rides. There were other spaces in the party venue such as a bubble room and "Stormi's shop" filled with Stormi-themed merchandise.

The highlight of the Stormi World Tour is the "butterfly" forest room.

The celebration also included a live "Baby Shark" performance to Louis Vuitton-inspired fries.

"I had to go all out for my baby," Jenner admitted as she shared a sweet mother-and-daughter photo during the over-the-top birthday bash for Stormi. They were twinning wearing a sequined dress.

Big Trolls Fans

The two-year-old princess of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott is a big Trolls fan, too.

On Thursday, before the party, Kylie shared a video of a Trolls-themed cake. The cake was a letter S decorated with a number of famous characters from the "Trolls" movie. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star thanked Crumbles Patisserie for providing such a beautiful cake.

"I can't wait 'til Stormi wakes up and sees this!" Jenner wrote. "She's going to be very happy."

The cake design was so good every child would love to have one for their birthday. The actress then announced that her daughter's second birthday was coming up.

Of course, there is also a Trolls mascott during the celebration!

Kylie, Travis Together

Months after their split, Kylie and Travis Scott continue to put their daughter's happiness over everything else. The rapper and the beauty mogul showed that they are in good terms despite their differences about their family.

"Kylie seemed to be happy with how things are with Travis," a source told PEOPLE previously.

Kylie just loves being a mom and focusing her mind on her business, and the Kylie Cosmetics founder does not seem upset about her co-parenting set-up with her ex.

The two looked so happy together in the recent celebration of their daughter's second birthday. They threw an extravagant second birthday for their kid and spent a lot of quality time together as a family.

They were a picture of a happy family on Stormi's birthday, even just for a brief period.

