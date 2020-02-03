Louis Tomlinson Fires Back at BBC For Using His Grief, One Direction to Start Gossip

Former One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson vows to never return to BBC One's morning news program "BBC Breakfast."

This was after being asked about the deaths of his mother and sister on the popular morning show.

The singer would prefer not to talk about the personal tragedies he has endured as he promotes his new album, yet the presenters pressed him about his grief.

As many fans know, Tomlinson is making his significant return to music after losing his mother Johannah Deakin to leukemia in December 2016 and his younger sister Felicite Tomlinson after an accidental drug overdose in March 2018.

The interview started off pleasantly. He was asked about his life in One Direction, which he answered happily, saying it was an incredible and drastic change for them.

However, tensions started to build up when 28-year-old Tomlinson was asked by journalists Dan Walker and Louise Minchin about how he approaches songwriting with regards to the loss of his mother and sister.

Mentioning the personal tragedies has set the tone for the rest of the chat.

Louis hinted he was uncomfortable with the questioning, telling the hosts, "I've just released my first album. That's what I'm here for."

Following his appearance, the "Two of Us" hitmaker took to Twitter to let his 33.5 million followers that he's "Defo not be going on there again." He also thanked his fans for "always having my back."

The BBC Breakfast presenter Dan then responded to his tweet, saying: "Sorry you feel like that. It was nice to speak to you on #BBCBreakfast this morning. Can I ask what you are upset about?"

Tomlinson then responded, "I was upset that you continued to ask me about my grief. It goes without saying how hard it is to lose both people so close to me. The least I ask is that you respect my decision of not wanting to be asked in interviews about something so painful."

In a follow-up tweet, Tomlinson admitted he is lucky enough to have a creative outlet to talk about his grief; however, he emphasized that it does not give the show and the hosts the right "to talk about it for gossip purposes."

Dan continued to tweet Tomlinson, saying that they were asking about the song on his album about his mom but mentioned that they have no intention of it to be "gossipy."

BBC defended the interview, saying that the line of questioning was fair. A spokesperson told CNN that they only wanted to cover all aspects of Tomlinson's life.

Disaster BBC Interview

Tomlinson was also asked about his former One Direction band mates, with the hosts saying Harry Styles has already released his second album. Clearly, Tomlinson was not happy about the line of questioning.

"What you saying, I've got some catching up to do?" Louis replied.

The hosts also mentioned Tomlinson's "spat" with former 1D member Zayn Malik to which Tomlinson said, "God, you're proper going in her today."

When asked about a possibility of a band reunion, Tomlinson responded, annoyed, "You've ticked them all off - trauma, Zayn, and we're finally on this one."

However, the singer still answered that they would be stupid not to go on a reunion tour.

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie Gave MASSIVE WARNING to Johnny Depp About Marrying Amber Heard

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles