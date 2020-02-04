Kobe No Saint! Disney Heiress FURIOUS Kobe Bryant Is Being Honored

While everybody continues to praise and remember Kobe Bryant for his accomplishments, Disney heiress Abigail is catching flack for going at him following his tragic death.

The Disney mogul unleashed a lengthy Twitter thread detailing and highlighting the rape case allegations surrounding the late NBA star.

She started off her Twitter early Saturday morning saying that she's a woman "who has herself been assaulted and spent her life knowing, loving and feeling for women whom it's been so much worse."

At the onset of the thread, the mogul offered praise for Bryant amid her discussion of the rape allegations, saying that a person can do both good and bad things in their lifetime.

In the tweet, Disney wrote that she "mourn Kobe too," and "He went on to be a man who seemed to want to do good. The fact that he raped someone does not change any of these other facts."

She went on to share condolences with the Bryant family and then delves into details of the rape allegations that rocked Bryant's career, coining him the moniker "Black Mamba" in an effort to separate his personal lows from his professional highs.

Disney then compared the basketball star to a "drunk driver responsible for killing someone," saying, "When a drunk driver kills someone, does his lack of intention absolve him of responsibility for the death?"

And followed up in her next tweet, "Of course not."

Disney says that it can be excruciating to watch someone who hurt someone else be to get "sainthood treatment."

She said, "Yes, we should mourn him, his daughter, his family and all the other lives lost on the helicopter."

"But don't deify him because he was not a God," she concluded.

Disney was not the first person to be criticized for their responses in the days since Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash.

In a now-deleted tweet, Evan Rachel Wood said that "He was a hero. He was also a rapist," adding, "These truths can exist simultaneously."

The "Westworld" actress then received severe backlash online. Hence, she later clarified that what she said was "not a condemnation or a celebration" but a reminder that "everyone will have different feelings and there is room for all to grieve together instead of just fighting."

According to a NY Times report, Bryant's 2003 trip to Colorado for an operation on his knee was the time he invited a concierge at the spa he was staying at to follow him to his room. At that time, Bryant had said what followed was consensual sex. However, his accuser said she was raped.

According to court documents, the woman had bruises on her neck on tears on her vaginal wall.

While the case never went to trial because of the accuser's refusal to testify, a lawsuit between Bryant and the accuser resulted in an undisclosed settlement.

The LA Lakers player later apologized to his accuser.

Flanked by lawyers and his wife Vanessa Bryant, he admitted to cheating on his wife but maintained innocence that he raped someone.

