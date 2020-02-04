Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott to Get Back Together? It's Possible!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been doing well in co-parenting their daughter, Stormi. However, their fans and even their friends are now feeling like they are about to get back together again.

Since their split four months ago, fans and media alike have spotted Kylie and Travis spending time together numerous times.

In December 2019, Travis helped Kylie prepare a "Trolls" character to visit her daughter as part of the family's Christmas surprise during the holiday season.

The said Trolls visit happened during Christmas Eve, and Kylie's ex-partner helped the beauty mogul to surprise their daughter by bringing over Poppy -- the pink-haired character in the hit film "Trolls."

While they always assure people that they are just doing their jobs as parents, their actions say otherwise.

Together Again Soon?

During Stormi's all out second birthday party last weekend, Kylie and Travis joined forces again to create a theme park, which they named "StormiWorld," as their gift for their daughter.

The park has subsections, including Frozen-themed and Trolls-themed areas. Moreover, the guests did not only notice the efforts of Kylie and Travis for the party, but also their sweet attempts in rekindling their relationship.

A source revealed to TMZ that the two showed "major signs" that they are not just co-parenting Stormi. The said eyewitness, who is actually a close friend of the Kylie Cosmetics owner, saw how Kylie and the 27-year-old rapper interacted during the party.

The insider added that the two were intimate throughout the night and appeared to be inseparable. Some of the guests also referred to their gestures as a sign that they might be considering reconciliation.

Co-Parenting or Something Else?

Four months ago, after news of their alleged breakup broke the internet. Back then, Kylie Jenner took to Twitter to declare what her current status with Travis Scott really is.

"Travis and I are on great terms, and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is [the] priority," Kylie tweeted.

Even after Stormi's second birthday party, the youngest self-made billionaire made a statement again and said that Travis is just her best friend in co-parenting their daughter.

"We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her," Jenner said, describing her baby daddy to Harper's Bazaar while in the middle of her preparation for her photoshoot.

She also revealed that they stay connected and coordinated in order to give the best for their daughter, just like how her parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, did to her.

"They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi," she added, explaining the reason why she always has to appear with Travis on the same frame at the same time.

Though she already made it clear that she only sees the rapper as her co-parent as of now, Kylie did not actually rule out the possibility of them getting back together again. Perhaps it is still too early for them to consider reuniting, but who knows what might happen in the near future?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles