Royal Troubles: Prince William Leaning on 'Second Mom' Amid High Pressure

Because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave their senior royal duties behind and live their lives privately in Canada, all eyes are on their in-laws Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Now, royal author Phil Dampier claims that there is one influential figure that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lean on when they need support: Kate's mom, Carole Middleton.

Since the event dubbed as "Megxit," Prince William has reportedly treated Carole as a "second mother," especially since the Prince lost his own mother Princess Diana in 1997 when he was just 15-years-old.

According to another source of Daily Mail, "William's in-laws have become like second parents, and Carole is almost a Diana-Type mom."

"Not only has William lost his brother as a working member of the family, but he and Kate now have such a greater burden. Being able to talk to Carole and share his feelings has been a great help."

Additionally, Dampier said that the Middleton parents had provided a down-to-earth middle-class haven for Prince William, which helped to keep him grounded.

"Carole will be a stabilizing and supportive force in the background, looking after the kids when needs are but also just being there for them," Dampier said.

Carole has also been spending more time at Anmer Hall with the couple and their kids since the exit because the two have reportedly been very upset by what happened.

"Kate turns to her for advice and comfort all the time, and she spends a lot of time with William and Kate's three children," Dampier furthered.

Prince Harry Didn't Have That Kind of Support

Prince Harry has reportedly missed out by not having that kind of influence and someone he can turn to in the U.K. Now, according to the royal author, he seems dependent on his wife.

Dampier said that though Carole came from quite a humble background, she became a powerful woman as she has worked herself up with a successful business that gave her a backbone of steel.

Carole and her husband, Michael Middleton, run the event supplies company Party Pieces.

The 65-year-old mother-of-two is reportedly said to be the "power behind the throne" with "immense influence" over her daughter and son-in-law.

Royal correspondent Ashley Pearson also claimed that Carole played a motherly role in Prince William's life during the time he and Kate were just in the dating stage.

According to Pearson, Prince William would lie in on the sofa with his head on her lap when visiting the Middleton home.

Kate Overwhelmed

It has been previously reported that since Megxit, Kate has been incredibly overwhelmed.

Sources told Us Weekly that since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure, Kate's workload has increased immensely, so much so that she has been working at least 18 hours a day.

"Kate's in panic and has been having bouts of anxiety. She has barely time to rest, and when she does try to sleep, her mind is constantly racing," thew source said.

The insider also claimed that Kate is already "pretty thin" now, as she continues to worry how she will juggle the extra workload on top of her family life.

The 38-year-old duchess has stepped up to the plate and working nonstop in the absence of the Sussexes. In fact, she reportedly did four engagements last week.

Dampier said that there would be stressful times ahead and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will need the support of Carole and Michael Middleton "more than ever."

