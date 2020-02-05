Kylie Jenner Pressured to Give Stormi a Sibling By Friends And Fans

Kylie Jenner has thought of having another baby, saying she is feeling the need to give Stormi a sibling.

In a candid interview with Harper's Bazaar, the reality television star admitted that her friends have been pressuring her to have more kids.

"They love Stormi so much. I definitely feel that they want me to have more kids, but there are no plans like that in the future," the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star said.

On Travis Scott

Kylie has already called it quits with her baby daddy Travis Scott after two years together. However, they remain to be very close and are now co-parenting their child Stormi, which may have helped in keeping a positive relationship between them.

Sources have told Radar Online that the two are in very good terms. In fact, the source added that they still hook up.

"Their chemistry is undeniably strong," the source revealed before saying that friends and family are certain that they will eventually rekindle their old romance.

Meanwhile, in her Harper's Bazzar interview, Kylie opened up about her "great relationship" with Travis, though she likened her relationship with her baby daddy to something like having a best friend.

"We stay connected and coordinated for Stormi," Kylie shared.

Further, Kylie said that both she and Travis want to be hands-on with Stormi. While she admitted that raising a daughter at this time can be quite complicated, she believes that her daughter will turn out just fine. After all, Stormi has the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan on her side.

On Being a Mom

Kylie also revealed that one of the favorite things she does with her daughter is paying low.

"After I got pregnant, I spent so much time at home, I love it!" Kylie said. The Kylie Cosmetics founder added that she now enjoys being in her bed, watching movies, and just forgetting about the world.

"Sometimes, I would let the nannies take a day off and I just stay at home with Stormi," the young mom revealed.

Readers know that Kylie has spoken about her desire to have more kids. In fact, in a video she made for Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty, she admitted to wanting to have three or more children. However, she also emphasized that she is not sure when she was going to have them.

In October 2019, during an Instagram Q&A, Kylie told a fan that she cannot wait to have more babies, but she is not ready just yet.

While Kylie has been very careful not to talk about who she wants to have more babies with, a source told Radar Online that Kylie has convinced herself that Travis is the best option for her.

"He totally gets her and can keep up with her fame," the insider said.

Will Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have more kids together? Their fans will just have to wait and see.

