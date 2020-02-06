Miley Cyrus Suffers Massive Financial Loss After Liam Hemsworth Split -- Here's Why

Miley Cyrus is losing big time after her divorce with Liam Hemsworth.
Miley and Liam recently finalized their divorce following their announcement on August 2019 that they agreed to separate. However, the 27-year-old singer also suffered a massive financial loss as she tries to deal with the aftermath of the separation.
As exclusively reported by Radar Online, Miley just silently sold her pad in Malibu for only almost half of its original price.
According to records, Miley bought the contemporary two-story pad for $2.525 million in 2016. However, she recently sold it for only $1.7 million -- an almost $1 million loss!
In June 2019, Miley processed the paperwork and requested a permit to renovate it. According to the report, she paid additional fees for the permit so that the excavation and drilling would be pushed through. Unfortunately, the renovation was delayed after the the couple agreed to divorce.
Miley's plans on rebuilding it came after the two-plus acres asset got burned down due to the Woolsey fire in Malibu in November 2018.
The fire incident explains why the price dropped so much that it almost broke her pocket.
Liam Staying
One year after the Malibu blaze, Hemsworth filed for permission to start debris removal and demolition on his multi-acre home that was once the couple's main residence.
The 30-year-old "Hunger Games" actor was still able to take one last photo of their former home's wreckage and shared it on Instagram.
The snap showed the word "LOVE" that was once firmly hanged on their home's walls alongside the caption, "It's been a heartbreaking few days. This is what's left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires."
View this post on InstagramIt’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger. Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all. To help/donate visit @malibufoundation and @happyhippiefdn A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Nov 13, 2018 at 8:31am PST
Miley Wants Focusing on New Home With Cody?
After Miley and Liam announced their split, the "Hannah Montana" actress started a new relationship with Cody Simpson -- even taking their flirting game to the next level faster than anyone expected.
In October 2019, Cody shared a photo of himself with a bare background alongside a caption "move-in day" on his Instagram story. Far from Miley's previous statement that she is temporarily not open to any serious relationship, she seemed to be really into Simpson amid rumors of them moving together.
Currently, their relationship is going stronger than ever, even though there have been breakup talks over the past few weeks.
Meanwhile, Liam publicly declared through his PDA-filled photographs with Gabriella Brooks that he is no longer single. Like Miley and Cody, Liam and Gabriella are getting closer and more comfortable with each other now, proving that he has completely moved on from Miley.