Royal Invasion: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Gets Massive Warning Ahead of L.A. Vacation

Even before their bombshell announcement to step down as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known as the couple who always want to maintain a little privacy, especially after the born of their son, Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship and every move have been scrutinized in tabloids and social media platforms, which made them long for a private life away from royal duties, flashing cameras and basically the public's eyes.

Right now, Meghan and Harry are enjoying a quiet and peaceful life in a rented mansion in Canada. They are living like ordinary people dining in, doing yoga session in their backyard, walking the dogs, and spending more time with their son.

However, it looks like their dreams to live an independent life will soon be shattered, mainly after rumors spread that they are planning to spend most of their summer in Los Angeles, California.

A source revealed that the 38-year-old Duchess has been scouting property in her native city and talked to security teams to make their short vacation to L.A. possible.

The insider told E! News that Meghan is looking for a place where she can do meetings and entertain friends.

But if Meghan thinks their ultra-famous family will have a low-key vacation in L.A., she has to think again, especially after a top P.R. expert warned that over 150 paparazzi are already waiting for them.

In an interview with Virgin Radio Dubai, "Fame by Sheeraz" owner Sheeraz Hasan said that his team is already gearing up for the Duke and Duchess' arrival.

"I ran one of the biggest paparazzi companies in Los Angeles, so before Meghan was even going to the Royal Family, we had teams around Meghan, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber," Hasan said.

"I already have 150 paparazzi waiting from the second they land in L.A."

The PR expert also warned that he could make Meghan reach an ultimate celebrity status like reality T.V. superstar Kim Kardashian.

"Trust me, the second Meghan Markle lands in Los Angeles, I'm going to put so many lights on that woman, 150 cameras are going to be following her - we're going to make her 100 times bigger than Kim Kardashian," Hasan said.

"L.A. is waiting for it. The entire city of Los Angeles is waiting for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, because they are going to be a multibillion-dollar brand."

Before the said interview, Hasan's team already made a special announcement on Instagram about working with the royal couple.

"Sheeraz, Inc is now taking appearance and endorsement requests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle @sussexroyal," the firm wrote on Instagram alongside a previous photo of the royal couple.

Sheeraz Inc. encourages its clients from the Middle East, India, USA and Asia to send their offers and they will take it directly to Meghan and Harry's representatives.

Some of the Sheeraz social media influencers include Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Priyanka Chopra and Paris Hilton.

However, a report from The Sun said that the Buckingham Palace has denied the couple's association to the firm and labeled it as "categorically untrue.

