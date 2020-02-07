LOOK! Miley Cyrus Strips Down to Give Cody Simpson a 'Supercut'

Another day, another not-so-family-friendly photo from Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson.

The 27-year-old singer is back in her underwear, as seen in a raunchy black-and-white photo which she shared ahead of last Sunday's Super Bowl LIV.

The two spent their Sunday at home in little to no clothing.

Simpson posted two NSFW photos on Instagram of him and his girlfriend. The two posed provocatively as she prepares to cut her beau's long hair. Cody captioned the infamous pic "superbowl supercuts."

On the picture, Cyrus wore black lace lingerie while holding a pair of scissors. Simpson, on the other hand, was seen shirtless while his his chin is rested on the songstress' leg.

Miley's washboard abs were on show, while the Australian crooner's tattoos were on full display.

In another post, Cyrus re-uploaded the photo and captioned it with "Super Bowl vs. SUPERCUTS."

Divorce Finalized

Before dating Cody, Miley is married to Liam Hemsworth. However, the former couple officially ended their eight-month marriage on Tuesday after a judge approved their divorce papers.

According to TMZ, the judge has postdated their single status, meaning that both Cyrus and Hemsworth will not be officially single until February 22.

The duo's divorce settlement started in December and was quickly settled because they had a pre-nuptial agreement in place and had no children.

Finalizing their divorce, Cyrus and his former Aussie man did not encounter any problems. They just allocated who would keep their properties.

Their pets, however, would be assigned to Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus Glowing And Anxiety-Free

On Saturday, Miley Cyrus looked stress-free while out and about in Los Angeles just days after finalizing her divorce from Liam.

"Miley is relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce. She wants to move on," a source close to the singer told People Magazine in December 2019 when the two finalized the terms of their separation.

Miley and Liam had their last red-carpet appearance together as a couple at the MET Gala in May 2019. In their divorce statement, the couple said they "have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers."

To recall, in August 2019, "The Hunger Games" actor filed for divorce and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason. Since then, they have moved on with new partners.

Before Cody, Cyrus dated Brody Jenner's ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, but that fizzled out sooner than expected.

Additionally, Hemsworth moved on with a 21-year-old Australian model Gabriella Brooks.

Goodbye Old Home

Radar Online reported that after finalizing their divorce, Cyrus sold her Malibu home for $1.7 million, which is less than her original purchase price of $2.52 million.

Her home in Malibu suffered damages following the Woolsey Fire in November 2018 that tore across Los Angeles and Ventura County.

The "Hannah Montana" star's two-story modern home had four bedrooms, three bathrooms and was located just East of Paradise Cove.

She bought the mansion in 2016 under the Sunshine Girl Trust just beside Liam Hemsworth's ranch-style home, which cost him $6.8 million when he bought it in 2014.

