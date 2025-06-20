Eric Dane raised eyebrows this week after appearing hand-in-hand with filmmaker Janell Shirtcliff at the Los Angeles premiere of his new crime drama, "Countdown." But the red carpet reveal reportedly came as a shock to Priya Jain, the woman many believed was still his partner.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Jain was "blindsided" by Dane's very public outing with Shirtcliff. "They never broke up," the insider said, noting that Dane and Jain had become exclusive in late 2023. She had stood by him through his recent ALS diagnosis, reportedly even staying at his home and keeping belongings there.

The former "Grey's Anatomy" star made the announcement in April that he had been diagnosed with ALS, which is short for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease. Jain, who was last spotted with the actor in April, stayed close, spending time with him just days before he hit the red carpet with Shirtcliff.

"They spent a beautiful day together full of laughs, lightness, and love," the insider said, adding that Jain is devastated by the sudden shift. Meanwhile, Dane and Shirtcliff, who have had an on-and-off relationship for over three years, seemed completely at ease together.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the two "care deeply for each other," and Shirtcliff was there because "Eric asked her to be."

The "Grey's Anatomy" alum made his first major public appearance since revealing his diagnosis, telling Variety, "I feel good. It's nice to be here with everybody and see the hours of work come alive on screen."

Eric Dane Steps Out with Priya Jain in Rare Photos After ALS Diagnosis pic.twitter.com/8oCsKXZM8u — Pop Xtra (@popxxtra) May 1, 2025

Fighting ALS on His Own Terms

Dane, who shares two daughters with estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart, has called off their divorce amid his health battle. "I'm going to ride this till the wheels fall off," he told E! News. The actor has lost use of his right arm and fears his left hand and legs may be next.

Still, he remains determined. "I'm very hopeful. I don't feel, in my heart, like this is the end of me," he told Diane Sawyer.

As for Jain, a source said she supported him during some of his most difficult days, only to be left out of a major moment in his life.