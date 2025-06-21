Kelley Wolf, the estranged wife of "Party of Five" actor Scott Wolf, has claimed she was taken to a Utah hospital against her will following a police detention that was partially captured on Instagram Live.

The 48-year-old former "Real World: New Orleans" cast member was transported to a local medical facility on June 13 after Utah County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of concerning behavior at the Sundance Resort.

The incident occurred just three days after Wolf announced her separation from her husband, ending their 21-year marriage. Deputies arrived at the resort following reports of "a female that needed some help." Upon speaking with Wolf, officers determined she had made "concerning comments to a family member" and similar remarks to the deputies themselves.

Wolf documented the incident through an Instagram Live video that began with a black screen and audio of her saying, "Oh my God. Don't. Oh my God, this is not happening." The footage ended with a brief visual showing Wolf standing next to several police officers as she was being handcuffed. During the recording, an officer told her she was not being brought to jail but that they would get her some help.

Read more: Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf Announce Divorce After 21 Years of Marriage

The situation escalated after Wolf's friend contacted 911 earlier that day, requesting a mental health team be sent to the resort. The caller described Wolf as experiencing an "escalating mental health crisis" and being "very anti getting help." The friend told dispatchers that Wolf had "created a disturbance in the restaurant" and "threw herself on the ground" before security became involved.

Hours before the Sundance incident, Wolf had made her own 911 call at 3:00 a.m. from her Park City home, requesting assistance to retrieve her belongings following disputes with her brother-in-law and 16-year-old son. During this emotional call, Wolf claimed she was being "psychologically abused" and that her children were suffering from parental alienation.

After being detained, Wolf posted on Instagram Stories from what appeared to be the hospital, writing, "This is horrible. I have been taken against my will. Please check on my kids." She added that she was "happier than I have ever been" despite calling the experience "one of the darkest things I've ever experienced."

Wolf spent five days at the Utah medical facility, later claiming on social media that she refused all offered medications and remained "sober, clear, and calm" throughout her stay. She has since returned to the online environment, stating she is considering legal action regarding what she described as an "injustice."