A woman has been taken into custody for the deadly hit-and-run that left "Million Dollar Beach House" star and realtor Sara Burack dead on Thursday morning.

According to the New York Post, Amanda Kempton, 32, of Virginia, was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving death, a Class D felony in New York. She could face up to four years in prison if convicted.

The crash occurred shortly before 3:00 AM on Montauk Highway, near the Villa Paul Restaurant in Hampton Bays. 40-year-old Burack was hit as she was walking and was critically injured, but was left at the scene. The victim suffered severe head injuries and several broken bones and was discovered by a passerby who called police after finding someone they described as an "injured woman" on the side of the roadway. She was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she died.

The owner of the car had fled the scene, and a manhunt was later executed, with city police and members of the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit. Investigators have not provided a detailed explanation of how they found Kempton, except to say that she was arrested last Friday.

Reality TV Star and Real Estate Pro

Burack was a rising star after appearing in 2020 on Netflix's "Million Dollar Beach House," an ill-fated docu-series set in the high-stakes Hamptons luxury real estate scene. She had long said the show offered a window into "summer in the Hamptons" beyond those sleek properties.

Along with her television career, Burack was a real estate broker specializing in high-end properties and was actively involved in various charitable endeavors, including research into leukemia and animal rescue.

The Southampton Town Police Department is investigating the incident and seeking information from the public.

Kempton is being held pending the development of the cases.