Wendy Williams is distancing herself from her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, after he filed a $250 million lawsuit naming her court-appointed guardian and the judge in charge of her conservatorship without her knowledge or consent.

The former talk show host spoke to TMZ on June 19, slamming Hunter's actions and making clear she had "no idea" about the legal filing, which includes claims of constitutional violations and emotional distress. "Nor do I want him to be a part of my life like that, no," she said. "Because I'm divorced forever."

Williams, who ended her 20-plus-year marriage to Hunter in 2019, was placed under legal guardianship in 2022. The suit, filed June 17, names 48 defendants, including guardian Sabrina Morrissey, Judge Lisa Sokoloff, Wells Fargo, and the assisted living facility where she resides.

No Permission, No Support

Williams' attorney Joe Tacopina confirmed that she "absolutely didn't" know the lawsuit was being filed and emphasized that Hunter had no right to act on her behalf. "He has no standing to add her name or authority from Wendy whatsoever," Tacopina told PEOPLE. "We certainly don't need his help if we want to file a lawsuit. So, thanks, but no thanks."

In the court filing, Hunter claims he wants a "new impartial guardian" for Williams and is requesting access to sealed court records, a comprehensive forensic accounting of her finances, and her release from what he describes as "involuntary confinement." He also seeks to be named her "next friend," a legal term granting someone the right to sue on behalf of an incapacitated person.

Wendy Williams removes her wig for the first time on TV. #WhereIsWendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/MC5YWmin3Y — salvador (@sanandrios) February 26, 2024

Williams: 'He Won't Win'

Speaking about Hunter's motivation, Williams called him "a money-grubber" and added, "It's good to know that he's doing such evil things again." She firmly stated, "He won't win."

Hunter's attorney, LaShawn Thomas, argued that Williams is not "legally aware" of the evidence supporting the claims and said he intends to show she has suffered financial and emotional harm under the current system.

Williams was diagnosed earlier this year with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. In a rare interview in January, she said, "I am not cognitively impaired but I feel like I am in prison," claiming she's been trapped in a broken legal system.