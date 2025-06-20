Tension between the Beckhams and the Peltz family reportedly stems from clashing views on money and how much of it David and Victoria Beckham are expected to contribute to son Brooklyn's adult life.

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz reside in a $16 million Los Angeles mansion, but according to The Sun, Nicola is the primary owner of the property. Sources told the outlet that the home was primarily paid for with money from Nicola's trust fund, which required approval from her billionaire father, Nelson Peltz.

'Tight' with Their Millions?

The Peltz family has allegedly called David and Victoria "tight" for not financially backing Brooklyn more generously as he entered married life.

"When it came to buying this house, of course they weren't just going to hand their son millions of pounds, what sort of message does that send?" a source close to the Beckhams reportedly said.

The insider noted that David and Victoria, both self-made, have tried to instill a sense of financial independence in their children.

By contrast, Nicola's parents, particularly her father Nelson, whose net worth exceeds $1.6 billion, are said to spoil their daughter.

The disparity has fueled tension between the families, especially amid reports that the Beckhams believe Brooklyn may be "trapped" in the marriage by both the financial arrangement and a tight prenuptial agreement allegedly designed to protect the Peltz family's wealth.

A Beckham family friend disputed the report, saying David and Victoria "will always support Brooklyn if and when he needs it," and that they were actively supportive when he first moved out. "They just won't spoil him."

A Rift, a Snub, and Father's Day Silence

The financial friction appears to be part of a larger strain in the Beckham-Peltz dynamic. Brooklyn and Nicola notably skipped all five of David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations, held across London, Paris, Miami, the Cotswolds, and even a boys' trip to Scotland.

Adding to the distance, Brooklyn made no public gesture on Father's Day, despite David sharing heartfelt Instagram posts about his role as a dad, including throwback photos of Brooklyn and his siblings. "I will always be here for you no matter what," David wrote in the caption, tagging Brooklyn directly.

The couple's decision to stay away from the London event hadn't gone unnoticed, particularly amid reports of internal tensions that included Nicola and Romeo Beckham's ex-girlfriend, Kim Turnbull. Nicola was reportedly annoyed with Kim, leading to whispers that she'd pay the price for being a victim in the family feud.

Then there was David's knighthood, which he received for his services to sport and charity earlier this year, that was another obvious step in the star's life that Brooklyn didn't publicly acknowledge, adding fuel to suggestions of a feud.