As Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet grow up, some royal watchers say the children may one day resent how their mother, Meghan Markle, shared their early lives online, even with attempts at privacy.

During a recent episode of The Sun's Royal Exclusive, royal author Hugo Vickers suggested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to share glimpses of their children, often with their faces hidden, could backfire in the future.

"There's gonna be a terrible revenge when those children grow up," Vickers said, speculating about how Archie and Lilibet might feel once they realize their childhoods were publicly packaged. "I'd be very annoyed if I found I'd been used in all these posts in a strange way by my parents."

Growing Up Without Grandparents or Royal Cousins

The conversation, hosted by royal editor Matt Wilkinson, also touched on the emotional distance the children may feel toward their extended family. Vickers pointed out that both Archie and Lilibet have never had the chance to know their grandfathers, King Charles and Thomas Markle.

"They are also going to grow up at one point and discover that they never knew their grandparents," he said.

That sense of detachment, the panel noted, could extend to their royal cousins, especially Prince George.

Vickers continued, "They'll also wake up to realize that they could have been the cousin to Prince George, a future king... and they're not gonna know them."

The children recently appeared in a social media post following a family trip to Disneyland, reigniting debate about how much of their private lives is appropriate to share, especially when the public is only seeing carefully curated moments.

Backlash and Conspiracy Theories

It also follows hot on the heels of a viral moment that Meghan shared online. Footage of the Duchess dancing went viral earlier this month, launching widespread internet controversy and conspiracy theories.

The former "Suits" star hit back by dismissing the backlash, but the incident served to reignite debate around her digital platform and what impact it may have on her children.

Journalist Samara Gill added that Archie and Lilibet may come to question calls being made on their behalf one day. And while Meghan and Prince Harry have recently flown the flag for privacy, some experts warn that the occasional sharing of moments will, even with the best intentions, bring personal fall out later on.