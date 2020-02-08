Prince William, Kate Middleton Beyond Insulted by Rebel Wilson - Here's Why!

Prince William and Kate Middleton were guests of honor at the 2020 BAFTAs Awards, but they might be having second thoughts about accepting invitations now.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambrdige had to sit through Prince Andrew and Prince Harry jokes thrown at the crowd by celebrities themselves, and the couple was reportedly upset about it.

Out of Line

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended this year's BAFTAs Awards ceremony to show their support for the film and the arts. However, the couple had to sit through Brad Pitt's acceptant speech while he made fun of Prince Harry leaving the royal family.

They also had to sit there and pretend everything is okay while Rebel Wilson joked about Prince Andrew.

According to sources who spoke to Neil Sean of Fox News, the royal couple found it offensive that celebrities told jokes in front of the patron, the Duke of Cambridge. The person whose jokes about Prince Andrew and Prince Harry they found the most offensive were those made by Rebel.

"It is really great to be here at the Royal Andrew...uh.. Royal Harry, no, at this royal Palace Place," Wilson reportedly said.

Although the couple looked stunning, it was evident in their photo that they felt uncomfortable. Moreover, a an insider told Neil Sean that the reaction of the royals on the jokes was apparently edited. The journalist revealed that, truth be told, the jokes were not met with smiling faces.

"Their reactions were different from what seen in the final version of the show," Sean revealed.

To ensure that it does not happen again, the royals inserted a "morals clause" in their acceptance agreement for invitations to social events like BAFTAs. This is to ensure that the members of the royal family are given due reverence every time.

"Prince William and Kate Middleton gave their time and support to such a wonderful celebration of film and the arts, they only deserve the utmost respect," Sean wrote.

The Royal Issues

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry have been the subject of jokes among people, including celebrities.

The Duke of York and his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has caused serious concerns to the royal family. Moreover, his accuser Virginia Giuffre continues to urge him to speak the truth and admit that he was at fault.

However, Prince Andrew maintains his innoncence and continues to deny all the allegations thrown at him.

On the other hand, Prince Harry became the talk of the town when he and his wife Meghan Markle announced that they were taking a step back as senior members of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made the announcement of their decision through social media.

It brought about complications within the royal family that the Queen had to call for an emergency family meeting at the Sandringham Estate.

