Queen's Orders! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Return to U.K. Beause of THIS!

It has been a month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to change their lifestyle, leaving the U.K. for North America while giving up their royal titles to become "financially independent."

However, what has not been often emphasized is the fact that their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family has not yet fully kicked in and that they are still in the transition phase.

"This new model will take effect in the spring of 2020," the Buckingham Palace said on the new roles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

With that said, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not entirely done carrying out their royal duties.

Now, The Sunday Times has reported that the couple and their nine-month-old baby could be returning to the U.K. next month for the last round of official royal engagements.

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly requested that they come back before finally settling into their non-royal lives in Canada.

The event is reportedly for the annual Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9, and the rest of the royal family will be in attendance.

The couple had attended the same service last year alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton when the Duchess of Sussex was in her third trimester of pregnancy.

Sussexes Starting New Life

The Commonwealth service is different from the commitments the Sussexes have been making in their new life.

Last week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Harry and Meghan made a surprise appearance at a JP Morgan event in Miami, Florida.

While the Duke of Sussex spoke at the event to over 425 bankers, he was not a keynote speaker and his wife did not have a speaking engagement at all during the gathering.

However, it was reported that Meghan reportedly spoke at the event about how much she loves her husband.

It is unknown if the couple was paid to the attending the event; however, in another report by The Sunday Times, they reportedly earned $1 million for their appearance.

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decide to return to the U.K for Commonwealth Day, it will be the family's first visit back since January.

Stress-Free Life

Since announcing their decision to step down as "senior members" of the royal family, Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie have been living in Vancouver, Canada.

According to People Magazine, a source told them that Meghan was visibly relieved after announcing that their family was stepping down.

"It was just this tremendous shift when Meghan returned to Canada after their announcement. You could tell that she felt so much less stressed," People's source said. "A weight has been lifted off their shoulders."

Additionally, the couple is also reportedly loving Canada. An insider told People that the two enjoy living "a quiet life."

"They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs," the royal source told the publication.

Another report said that Meghan "feels free" and has "never been happier to be out of London."

After their final engagement next month, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie can go back to their "happy life" in Vancouver.

