Former First Lady Michelle Obama is under fire after revealing the financial burdens of living in the White House, sparking a wave of backlash across social media.

During an appearance on "The Diary of a CEO" podcast, the mom-of-two spoke candidly about the unexpected costs that came with her eight years as First Lady, including the need to cover expenses for food and some travel.

"It's expensive to live in the White House," the 61-year-old said. "Many people don't know, but much is not covered. You're paying for every bit of food you eat."

"You're not paying for housing and the staff in it, but everything, even travel," she added.

No Free Perks — Even for Family Travel

Michelle also noted that if she or her daughters traveled without the president, the costs came out of pocket.

"If you're not traveling with the president, if your kids are coming on Bright Star — the First Lady's plane — we had to pay for their travel to be on the plane," she said.

While the Obamas reportedly entered the White House in 2009 with a net worth just over $1 million, their fortune ballooned to an estimated $70 million by the time they left office in 2017.

Michelle's comments didn't sit well with many online. Social media users quickly reacted, accusing her of being tone-deaf and out of touch with ordinary Americans.

One critic posted on X:

I have never heard a first lady with so much disdain for the office of the President and for her own country. — LHGrey™️ (@grey4626) May 4, 2025

A second wrote:

Awww, she had to buy her own food?! My God the travesty! I feel so sorry for the Obama's. They are so discriminated against.



I mean, they both went to the top universities in the world, earned degrees, had successful careers and was a two time president, but other than that... — Scott Wickstrum (@swickstrum) May 5, 2025

Another said:

It must have been incredibly difficult for her to cover food and daily expenses, she would have much preferred if Americans (maybe those whites she despises so much) had taken responsibility for those costs. — Andreaisonline (@AndreaisonX) May 4, 2025

Others were even more blunt:

It’s weird, because my job doesn’t cover my food costs or travel expenses either, nor my husband’s. Very strange. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) May 5, 2025

Ummmmm, this is a really bad look and is going to fall flat if she wanted to garner sympathy.



No one in America gets anything for their family for free because of their job. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 4, 2025

You mean everything you want is just magically covered by the taxpayers?!!!



Oh no! It must be miserable to have your own private plane covered but have to pay extra for some food or your kids.



She’s F’ing insufferable. — Martha Bueno (@BuenoForMiami) May 4, 2025

Former "The View" co-host Meghan McCain also weighed in. "It would be cool if Michelle Obama had literally anything positive to say about anything," McCain tweeted.

Property Moves and Divorce Rumors

The former First Lady's recent remarks come amid reports that she and Barack Obama are attending therapy together and discussing the future of their marriage. A source told Radar Online the couple is working on dividing their assets in the event of a potential divorce.

"They want to have everything ironed out in advance," an insider said. "The last thing they want is an ugly fight with lots of nasty legal filings."

Adding fuel to the speculation, their former Martha's Vineyard summer home — the sprawling 30-acre Blue Heron Farm — was recently listed for nearly $40 million. The Obamas bought a different estate on the Massachusetts island in 2020.