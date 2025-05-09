Legal experts say Sean "Diddy" Combs is not just fighting criminal accusations, but he could also be staring down his legal bill as it could skyrocket to somewhere in the eight figures.

The disgraced music mogul put together a strong defense team featuring high-powered names like Marc Agnifilo, Teny Geragos, Brian Steel, and Xavier Donaldson — all of whom have defended big players in headline-grabbing cases. Also on his team is jury consultant Linda Moreno, and the high-profile lawyers Mark Geragos and Tina Glandian have been seen in court for jury selection, but it was not clear if they were actually on Wright's team.

"Diddy has a small army of lawyers working on his case," said Neama Rahmani to Vulture, a former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers. "That's expected when his net worth was reportedly $1 billion and his life is on the line."

Daily Legal Costs Could Hit Six Figures

The scope of the legal battle ahead suggests that Diddy could be spending more than $10 million when all is said and done, according to legal experts.

"Top-tier criminal defense attorneys in complex federal cases charge retainers of $1 million or more," Rahmani said. "The trial will last two months, and daily burn for all the lawyers, paralegals, assistants, experts, and jury consultants may exceed $100,000 for each day of trial."

That estimate doesn't even account for the months of pretrial work, filings, motions, and the potential appeal if the "I Need A Girl" rapper is convicted.

A source familiar with the billing practices of elite defense teams, who requested anonymity, echoed Rahmani's estimate. "It's millions, easy," the source said to the outlet. "Top lead attorneys may cost $1,600 an hour, with junior lawyers and paralegals charging $700 to $1,000 per hour. Multiply that across months of work, and you're easily in the multimillion range."

Attorney Eric Faddis, a former prosecutor and partner at Denver-based Varner Faddis Elite Legal, agreed the price tag is likely steep.

"Due to the complexity of the RICO case, the multiplicity of the allegations spanning decades, and the high-profile nature of the celebrity defendant, I would say that the defense costs are in the seven figures, at the very least," Faddis revealed to Vulture.

A Team of Legal Veterans

Diddy, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied any wrongdoing, is relying on a legal team with decades of combined experience. Agnifilo, who leads the defense, previously represented NXIVM leader Keith Raniere and "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli. Geragos, Steel, Donaldson, and others on the team bring their high-profile resumes.

When asked outside court how much Diddy's defense might ultimately cost, attorney Teny Geragos laughed and declined to comment.