Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet finally hit the red carpet Wednesday night, stepping out as a couple for the first time since they started dating at the 70th David di Donatello Awards in Italy.

But there's more to the couple's body language than just the glamorous snaps, as an expert has revealed a subtle change in their body language that suggests there has been a shift in their relationship.

Body language expert Judi James also told the Daily Mail that there was a dramatic shift in the couple's previous public appearances.

"She appears less clingy here and less inclined to work the pose as she has on most of their appearances together," James said, noting that Jenner looked "like a woman in love," while Chalamet gave off a more restrained vibe.

Dressed in a sharp black velvet suit, Chalamet guided Jenner out with his hand atop hers, though James was quick to point out some inconsistencies between the two. In one photo, it looked like Jenner was the person towing him along to get into the pose.

Club Chalamet, our heart goes out to you. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 70th David Di Donatello in Italy on Wednesday.



📸: @gettyimages pic.twitter.com/zGvQAuTS1V — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 7, 2025

A New Energy on the Carpet

In another photo, she leaned back into him, and Chalamet reached around and rested an arm on her mid-section — a tender gesture, though James noted that "not many women appreciate having a hand placed on their stomach in the way that he's doing here."

Despite that, Jenner seemed at ease. "She adds an approval gesture by placing her own hand on top of his and inclining her head backwards to look like a woman in love," James said.

Jenner looked stunning in a plunging black dress, but it was Chalamet's polished look that threw audiences for a loop. Notorious for his more relaxed style on previous outings, such as his press tour for "A Complete Unknown," the "Dune" star's red carpet look showed a distinct style change.

"His elegant black velvet suit and his tidal-wave hair takes him a long way from his more casual brand look," James observed, calling his red carpet persona "more visually compatible" with Jenner's signature refined styling. She added, "His body language looks more grown-up here, which forms a match with hers."

That said, James did admit that his face at a moment of eye contact with Jenner was as "odd" and "more like a stare than a face-softening 'look of love.'" She described his demeanor as "rather studied," adding, "It's as though he's playing a new role for the cameras."