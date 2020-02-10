Unrecognizable! Adele Shows Off New Body After 100-Pound Weight Loss!

Adele continues to shock the world with her massive weight loss.

The "Rolling In The Deep" artist showed up in an Oscars afterparty looking like a whole different person. She posted a photo of herself on Instagram on Monday and she was totally unrecognizable.

In the photo, the singer was wearing a sequined cheetah printed gown. She was standing beside Kinga Rusin, a Polish television host. The two were attending Jay-Z and Beyonce's private Oscar afterparty in Hollywood.

A Different Look

"Honestly, I didn't recognize her because she is as thin as a comma now," Rusin commented on Adele.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, Adele revealed that she has lost about 100 pounds. Lexi Larson, who ran into the star while she was on vacation, said Adele "looked really amazing" and seemed happy and confident about her new look.

The singer's attitude toward life is like a 360-degree turn from how she was earlier last year. At that time, the 31-year old "Someone Like You" singer just broke up with her husband Simon Konecki, 45. Her happy disposition now is a far cry from how she was at the beginning of 2019.

Adele has officially filed for divorce in September, but the two parents to seven-year old child Angelo have reportedly been separated for five months. They have been allegedly living separate lives even before Adele filed for divorce.

After the word of their separation came out, the Adele began to shed off some weight. When she came to Drake's birthday bash, she turned heads as people saw how much weight she lost.

Who's That Girl?

Everyone was surprised at how the "One and Only" singer has been shedding off the extra weight. In the past few months, Adele has continued to work on becoming healthy and she never looked as great!

Her fans have been very supportive of the singer's health kick. However, there were some fans who accused Adele of promoting "fatphobia." Changing her previously curvy frame for something thin and slender is sending the wrong signals.

A source told Radar that Adele has brilliantly lost the extra pounds she used to have. "However, the desire to lose weight has become more of an obsession for her," the source added.

"If she left her body as it is now, that would be fine, but she is pushing to lose more," the insider source said. "In fact, the singer is now obsessed with achieving the body of an athlete."

The stunning weight loss is a product of Adele's strict new regimen. Her diet includes bird-sized portions coupled with regular exercise at the gym. The insider noted that Adele would go to the gym up to three times a day.

"I used to cry, but not I sweat," Adele previously posted on Instagram after Drake's birthday bash, seemingly referring to her split with Konecki.

