Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston In Love, Don't Want to Let Each Other Go -- Says Expert

Right before the Oscars on Sunday, Brad Pitt had a memorable reunion with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. Their sweet exchange during the Screen Actors Guild Awards has been caught on camera.

On January 19, 2020, the internet experienced a meltdown when photos of ex-couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston emerged. Both were at the backstage during the SAG Awards after their respective names were called for their recognition.

According to those who saw them backstage, Pitt walked down the hallway and called out Jen shouting, "Aniston!" Jennifer turned around and they were back in each other's arms in a tight embrace. They congratulated each other for the awards that they each won.

It was the early 2000s when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's love story started. Back then, they were considered one of Hollywood's power couples.

Although their love affair ended in 2005 in a quiet divorce, their fans remain hopeful that they two would reunite in the future. Despite the bad ending to their beautiful love story, the two have remained quiet about their split and have refrained from throwing bad words about each other.

Now, questions arise: did their recent exchange rekindle an old flame? The enounter got everyone hopeful that there would be more out of their reunion, but everyone is still asking if the sweet gestures they shared really meant something more -- something romantic.

According to Patti Wood, the author of "SNAP: Making The Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma" and a body language expert, there is clearly a kind of special tenderness shared between the two. Despite their split in 2005, there remains a kind of familiarity in each other that they find comforting.

Looking at how Jennifer was leaning into Brad was clearly significant, according to the expert.

"It indicates that she trusts him ... she's giving her weight forward. She is not making it too sexual because she's got her feet back, but the photo to me shows trust," Wood explained.

What's more interesting is that both Brad and Jenn's cheeks were raised in one of the photos.

"So little of their faces are showing and yet we know they're joyful and I just love that moment of absolute intimacy between them," Wood adds. "That's not for the cameras, they're sharing that joy.

The body language expert also noted that Brad's focus on Jennifer and the huge grin on his face only hints that he is joyful to see her backstage.

Moreover, in another one of the photos, the way Brad's arms were positioned says a lot about his priorities, according to Wood. He was holding his award a bit low while his other hand was touching her wrist. It was as if he was saying, "I don't want to let you go. I want you to come in."

Despite the positive energy from Brad, Patti emphasized that Jennifer's face shows off mixed emotions. "It's like she's saying that she's happy and sad, but she couldn't believe what was happening."

While the brief exchange could mean anything to anyone, Wood called out a clear indicator that Jennifer wished they could have spent more time together. As she walked away, she could not help but touch him with her fingers. Patti said that Brad's reaction to Jen's touching only showed that the feeling was mutual.

If it were their body language that would tell, it would say that the two would be back in each other's arms soon. However, a source told PEOPLE that Jen was happy for Brad and that she's back to have Brad back in her life, "But only as a friend."

