Black Chyna SHOCKING Pregnancy News is FAKE -- Proof Here!

Aside from showing up at the Oscars red carpet, Blac Chyna also made waves on social media recently for her controversial Instagram post.

The 31-year-old TV star has two children, seven-year-old King Cairo (whom she shares with Tyga) and three-year-old Dream (her daughter with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian). However, in her recent Instagram post, it seems like she was expecting a third baby.

Chyna posted a black and white ultrasound photo and captioned it with "Bless 2020."

Comments of congratulations have flooded her post. Some are even pleading for more details, asking who the father was and if it could be any of her recent romantic partners.

One fan asked, "Another baby, daddy?"

Another one commented, "Congratulations. But who?"

"I'm so happy for you, you deserve it all and more," added another.

However, Chyna kept everyone guessing the moment she shared the photo on her Instagram page. It did not take long before she took down the photo from her page.

It raised a lot of eyebrows from people who were quick enough to spot the post. In fact, a lot -- if not all who has seen it -- busied themselves trying to figure out if Chyna indeed has a third child.

The Truth, Revealed!

To ease down everyone's anticipation, Chyna's representatives confirmed to Hollywood Life that she is indeed NOT pregnant.

TMZ reported that after investigating the photo, it was found out that a famous Russian makeup artist, Goar Avetisyan, posted the same photo three hours before the reality star's post announcing the supposed pregnancy.

They also reported that Chyna posted an Instagram story that same day with the caption, "Congrats @goar_avetisyan blessed 2020."

TMZ reported that Avetisyan responded to the situation, posting a screenshot of the reality star's original post with the caption: "My baby become popular while still in my belly. Chyna posted her and then deleted it. Based on the subject line, she was also expecting, and my baby's picture inspired her."

Chyna is among one of the 7 million followers of the makeup artist.

The reason behind the post and why it was taken down right away has not been revealed, but fans made their take on the sudden post known through Chyna's Instagram comments.

One Instagram user said, "Lies!" in one of her Instagram's pictures. Another one expressed their absolute shock, saying, "What what?!"

Pregnancy news would not be out of the question for Chyna, as she previously expressed previously that she wanted to expand her family -- telling Wendy Williams in 2019 that she wants to "have two more babies."

Oscars Gate Crasher!

After posting and deleting the ultrasound picture, Chyna still did not stop sharing on her social media platform for the day. She also shared a close-up photo of her Oscars glam.

However, besides her questionable lool, Chyna being at the Oscars confused a lot of fans. After all, she is not in the film industry.

It was Chyna's first time attending the Academy Awards, and apparently, sound engineer Christopher Trujillo brought the mother-of-two to the ceremony.

Trujillo is a well-known music producer who has worked with Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony and many more.

At the Oscars, Blac Chyna said that receiving backlash for her attendance demonstrated racism. Her representative also slammed the public for their constant questioning surrounding her appearance at the glamorous awards show.

