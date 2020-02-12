Kardashian Feud! Kourtney Airs Her Side After Khloe's Epic Rant

Khloe Kardashian could not keep herself from tweeting about how her sister Kourtney ruined her Oscars night out. Although she did not give details as to how Kourtney ruined her night, it seemed that the older sister did not like what Khloe posted online.

Kourt retaliated after Khloe's rant and revealed that her youngest sister "ditched" her even before the night was over.

Cat Fight Is Not Over

It looks like Kourtney is far from being over her Oscars night out with sister Khloe.

The 40-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star called out her 35-year-old sibling in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. She claimed that Khloe ditched their Oscars after party bonding over the weekend.

While sharing a series of pictures of them looking like they are having a lot of fun that night, Kourtney wrote: "Date night, even though she ditched me halfway through."

The mom of three tagged her sister Khloe along with their friends, makeup artist Wendi Miyake, stylist Dani Mitchell, and hair guru Cesar Deleon Ramirez.

The post came a day after Khloe ranted on Instagram that Kourtney ruined her night on Sunday. She tagged their sister Kylie Jenner who was with them when they went to the 92nd Academy Awards after party together.

"Ugh, why did @KylieJenner and I allow @kourneykardash to ruin our night last night? Ugh," the reality star wrote.

In another tweet, the Good American denim designer wrote, "Oh @kourneykardash!!!!!"

Although it remains unclear how Kourtney ruined their night, the sisters were very active in social media that they posted updates of their so-called "date night" with each other. Everything was posted on their Instagram stories.

The Night That Was

The "Strong Looks Better Naked" author posted a video where she can be heard calling Kourtney as a "gorgeous girl" as they were about to ride the limousine. Khloe shared the video on Instagram with a caption, "Date night with my sister work wife @kourtneykardashian."

In another video posted by Kylie Jenner, Kourtney can be seen snacking from a bag of Kings Hawaiian sweet rolls while she was seated next to Travis Scott.

In the caption, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote, "It be your own family sometimes."

When Kourtney posted about how her sister ditched her that night, Khloe responded in the comments and called out her sister by saying "Gluten fraud!" -- seemingly referring to Kourtney's gluten-free diet. Then, Khloe added in another comment, "Still not feeling you."

Although Kourtney previously tried to steer away from gluten, she revealed in 2018 that she is going through some kind of transition. The reality star is trying to familiarize her digestive system to the foods she purposely avoided for some time.

In her now-defunct app, Kourtney wrote that she has started to bring back gluten and dairy in her diet in minimal amounts. "I noticed that my tummy would hurt whenever I treat myself to ice cream or pizza, so I've switched things up," Kourt said.

Kourt, however, clarified that everything in her pantry is still gluten-free. So every time she is in the house, that is how she eats.

